Sneaker-Inspired Eyewear From LOOK/SEE

The summer is often the best time of the year for sneakerheads. No bad weather. No rain, snow or mud. Everyone is trying to look their best, and if you’re into shoes, that normally means the summer is the time to start un-DS-ing some of your favorite kicks. But now there’s a way to take your outfit and style to a whole new level: sneaker-inspired eyewear. Before you gasp or chuckle, keep reading. The people athave put together some of the dopest shades we’ve seen in a long time.

Courtesy of our friends at SneakerNews, the company was founded by former Nike employee Kyle Yamaguchi, who helped design much of the mainstream product for LeBron, Kobe, Kevin Durant and other signature Nike athletes.

Some of the available designs include shades with elephant print – synonymous with the Air Jordan III – as well as cement for the IV and Safari print from the 1987 original. There’s also the “Triple Black,” which in sneaker circles was normally always one of the most popular editions in a line. There’s also the Reflective shades, where a reflective coating can change colors under the right light – a characteristic used often by Yamaguchi on player exclusive sneakers. To top it all off, the shades come in a sneaker-inspired box, which is dope on its own.

Head on over to the online store to check them out. The prices range from $95-110.

These shades should make the perfect accessary for any sneakerhead. And yes, that IS Omar from The Wire modeling them.

