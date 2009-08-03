Sneaky-good move for the Wolves

Literally a few minutes before I found out Yao Ming would probably be on the shelf for all of next season, I wrote that the Rockets should go out and get Ryan Hollins as Yao’s backup. One of the more underrated free agents on the market, Hollins would be relatively cheap, and his upside was worth taking the chance.

After the Rockets decided to go with Euroleague vet David Andersen to help fill the Yao void, Hollins wasn’t talked about much until earlier today. According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Minnesota Timberwolves signed Hollins to an offer sheet. Financial terms haven’t been disclosed yet, but seeing as Hollins’ current team, the Mavericks, just picked up Drew Gooden, they could very well let Hollins go.

Listed at 7-feet, 230 pounds, Hollins is young (24) and athletic, and while he played less than 10 minutes a night with the Mavs and Bobcats last season, showed some potential in his limited time. (Hollins put up eight boards and three blocks in one playoff game against San Antonio.) He could develop into a Joakim Noah-type down the road, presumably with a less-ugly jumper. The Wolves need some depth behind Al Jefferson and Kevin Love, and having a true center to work into the frontcourt rotation helps their yet-to-be-named coach out a lot, because right now all they have at the five behind Big Al and K-Love is Buckets Pecherov and one of the Garbage Twins.