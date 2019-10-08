The basketball program at the University of Kansas had quite the weekend. No, the team didn’t take the floor for an actual game, but at the team’s annual Midnight Madness event, Late Night in the Phog, a Snoop Dogg performance led to athletic director Jeff Long issuing an apology for the lack of a “family atmosphere” and head basketball coach Bill Self saying Snoop’s set was “not the right way to provide the entertainment.”

At the source of these comments were two things: Snoop having pole dancers and his use of a money gun, the latter of which seemed like a major issue considering the program received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA at the end of last month. Kansas was obviously bummed out with the whole thing, but thanks to TMZ, we know that Snoop enjoyed his time with the Jayhawks.

“The audience enjoyed that sh*t,” Snoop told TMZ. “I don’t know what the f*ck they talking about.”

Snoop went onto say that he “had the time of my life,” and that he enjoyed spending time with the basketball team, which isn’t a surprise, because Snoop loves both sports and having a good time. As for whether there’s any hard feelings, it seems like all’s good on Snoop’s end, in part because he did exactly what he always does when he put on a show.

“I think it was more the publicity of what I did, they had to cover it up,” Snoop said. “And, I respect them, and I wasn’t gonna put no smut on their name and say they did anything wrong because they invited me to come do what I do.

“And, when you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gon’ get Snoop Dogg.”

It is not an overreaction to say that every college basketball program that holds a Midnight Madness-type event should have Snoop Dogg perform, every year, for the rest of time.