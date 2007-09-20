Soft Ballers

Very cool day for the whole Dime crew yesterday. For starters, some of us went up to Boston for the RBK Family Reunion, where Allen Iverson, Baron Davis, Gerald Green, Shaun Livingston and Marvin Williams were among the ballplayers who took the diamond in a NBA vs. media softball game. And if you didn’t know, A.I. is NASTY with his softball skills. To be totally honest, from what we know about Allen in the time we’ve spent with him over the years, his three favorite sports might be football, softball and basketball — in that order. Shaun Livingston is nice with the bat, too, but he had someone pinch-running for him every time. G-Money isn’t a natural on the diamond, but the guy is just an athlete; he knocked one ball about 300 feet and he doesn’t even really know what he’s doing. To no one’s surprise, the NBA crew won, 15-6 … In addition to the softball game, the staff at RBK honored A.I. for his longtime success with his signature line. Iverson was presented with a trophy of his first-ever kicks, the Question Mid … Meanwhile in New York, some of us got to spend a time at the W Hotel in Midtown with Gilbert Arenas while getting a sneak preview of his Gil II Zero signature sneakers. There are gonna be 20 versions of his signature adidas kicks released this season, at various dates in various cities where the Wizards play: from a Washington Redskins “Chocolate City” pair to a customize-able mostly white version that is basically a dry-erase board on your feet. All of the shoes on display yesterday had some crazy presentations — the “Mr. Hibachi” kicks came complete with chopsticks and a Benihana restaurant menu; the “Channel Zero” kicks were laid out amongst issues of TV Guide; and the “MVP” shoes were set up next to a ballot box … Gilbert told us he actually missed his first scheduled flight into NYC yesterday morning because while driving to the D.C. airport in the morning, he got pulled over for driving in the HOV lane. Gil couldn’t get over how hybrid cars are allowed to use the HOV lane even if there’s just one person in it. He also found out his tabs were expired. “It was my Dad’s car. I didn’t know,” he told us. “I just got in it and started driving. I didn’t give it an inspection first.” … Last but not least, it was a big day for Dime as we officially launched our new high school basketball website, HighSchoolHoop.com. The site is full of videos, news, training tips, profiles and Q&As with the nation’s best players, and our Top 25 player ranking, which is updated constantly. Click here to check it out. Yesterday we put up a video of Brandon Jennings’ ball-handling workout. If you’re unfamiliar, Brandon is only the best point guard in the country, a superstar at legendary Oak Hill Academy who’s headed to Arizona next year … Allan Houston was scheduled to scrimmage with the Nets yesterday in Jersey. Houston’s agent has said his client wants to stay close to the tri-state area, and considering the teams who are reportedly interested, it looks almost certain that H20 ends up with the Nets or Knicks if he does in fact come back … Kings co-owner Joe Maloof to the Sacramento Bee: “We’re trying to buy a racehorse, and we want to name it Sacramento King. We’re going to get another championship for Sac if it kills us.” Not a bad name for the horse, but Lawrence Funderburke would have been much better …

Earlier this week we got a surprise visitor in the office: All the way from Vancouver, B.C., Ian Su, a huge fan of the magazine, dropped by just to check out the place while vacationing in New York. Ian said he has every issue of Dime at home, including the limited-availability All-Star Las Vegas issue (KG cover), which he bought on eBay. The 35-year-old is also a huge Sonics fan (like our Seattle transplants Naomi and Austin) and is pumped for the Kevin Durant era. Big props to Ian for stopping by and showing love, and for being a true fan of what we do … The rumor mill is all over Shaq now. That must suck … Who said petty player/coach drama was confined to the NBA? Swin Cash of the WNBA’s Detroit Shock has been beefing with coach Bill Laimbeer, and it’s long since reached Andrei Kirilenko levels. Apparently Cash and Laimbeer have been going back and forth for a while. Laimbeer recently told reporters, “When Swin plays hard, she will play.” To which Cash responded, “I can deal with a coach attacking me to make me better, but I cannot deal with someone attacking my character, or my integrity.” The feud boiled over in Detroit’s season-ending loss to Phoenix in the WNBA Finals last week. With a couple of minutes left and on the wrong end of a blowout, Laimbeer took four of the starters out so they could get a standing O from the Detroit crowd, but he left Cash in there with the backups. Cash was so upset, it reportedly still brought her to tears as recently as Tuesday. According to the Hartford Courant, it’s a given that Swin’s gonna be playing somewhere else next year. She’s supposedly sold her house in Detroit already and moved to Florida … We’re out like Cash …