UPDATED: Solomon To The Kings, O’Bryant To The Raptors

After all the dust has settled, the actual deal is as follows: In a three-team deal, the Kings acquired Will Solomon and cash from Toronto, the Raptors got Patrick O’Bryant from Boston and the Celtics received a conditional future second round pick from Sacramento.

This deal makes sense for all three teams. The Kings get another guard to complete their makeover. The Raptors, after trading Jermaine O’Neal, get another big body to bring off the bench. And the Celtics, get an empty roster spot and save some cash.

What do you think of this deal?

Source: ESPN