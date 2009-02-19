UPDATED: Solomon To The Kings, O’Bryant To The Raptors

After all the dust has settled, the actual deal is as follows: In a three-team deal, the Kings acquired Will Solomon and cash from Toronto, the Raptors got Patrick O’Bryant from Boston and the Celtics received a conditional future second round pick from Sacramento.
This deal makes sense for all three teams. The Kings get another guard to complete their makeover. The Raptors, after trading Jermaine O’Neal, get another big body to bring off the bench. And the Celtics, get an empty roster spot and save some cash.
What do you think of this deal?
who?
….and for who?
lol, unless you’re in Toronto or Boston, you probably don’t care.
Great news for Raps fans as Soloman had played himself out of the rotation for basically being Mike James 09 but not. lol
If O’Bryant make any kind of an impact it’ll be a good trade for the Raps, as reports had surfaced in the past weeks that Soloman probably wouldn’t have gotten off the bench even in garbage minutes (they had to be garbage garbage garbage minutes lol).
C’s must’ve just wanted to make a trade for the hell of it
Why? At least w/ POB you have a useless 7 footer buried on the bench instead of a useless guard. Neither should ever play a meaningful minute, but damn. Shoulda just drafted DeAndre Jordan…
thanks Dime for also keeping up on D-League trades.
…and I’m not sure that is Tiger’s baby. That boy is pale
Great trade for the Raps, makes them contenders now if they make the playoffs. Soloman was playing like a want to be AI with no skills, toughness or scoring ability, really wasn’t what the Raps need.
I read a draft report on Patrick back in 05 or something saying that he could be a future all star…Toronto is known for their all star big guys, so I’m sure Pat O Bee has a spot on lock for Dallas.
Yes, this post was mostly sarcasm.
Turns out Solomon goes to the Kings, POB goes to Toronto, and Boston gets another “heavily protected” second rounder.
Joe Smith and Starbury to Boston?
O’Bryant is the new Araujo.
The Celtics will start to play Gabe Pruitt at the 2 with Tony Allen injured, so Solomon can play some PG minutes. Joe Smith, Mikki Moore, or both to Boston for some veteran big help.
As a Raps fan, does O’Bryant have any potential? I know he has a super bad rap, but he was a 9th overall pick and he did not have the best start to his career with the broken foot. Any chance he has a resurgence?
Another great move by DA. This move should definitely get us past Cleveland and back to the finals.
@ AUSTIN..
Please dont reference that name for Raps fans…
WE ALMOST FORGOT until this moment! LOL
Well…looks like the C’s won’t get Solomon. They moved him to Sactown for a conditional 2nd rounder.
Maybe POB will actually get some PT now. He has a bad rep, but he’s never been given a chance to get any burn, so I don’t know how much he deserves it. The Raps have been giving Jake Voshkul PT so O’Bryant doesn’t really have anyone in his way.
Sacramento will be releasing Mikki Moore after the Kings were unable to include him in any trades before the deadline. Given the leaguewide need for big men, there figures to be a fair bit of interest in Moore once he clears waivers. Expectation is high that he will wind up in Boston, reports ESPN The Magazine’s Ric Bucher..
what exactly is Mikki (chicks name) Moore going to do? The guys as skinny as a been pole and can’t play for S&^%… That said the Celts really miss PJ and Posey. I heard they might try to talk Barkley out of retirement, maybe they should try the mailman while they are at it.
@Haterade
True Mikki Moore ain’t all that good but on the right team he can be serviceable. Boston, San Antonio, Orlando, and the Lakers need to keep an eye on that situation. They’re all in need of an extra big man to come off the bench.
@AB – man don’t compare POB to araujo, dude at least cared enough to take roids hoping he’d get better. If PoB gave even half a fuck he’d be a starter. I give it 2 wks til tdot turns on him.
@brown – you gotta suck real bad to be a top 10 pick and get no PT. There’s a reason he hasn’t gotten a chance…
awesome trade this was the piece SAC was missing to completely SUCK
GO “KING SOLOMON’
Your the best, good Luck!
These haters don’t even know how to spell your name
it’s Solomon, u get it haters!
Hi haters you see Solomon, You see him!
For all these haters information Solomon is a better
player than Ukic, he should of been on the bench.
Solomon can play better Ukic anyday.
He’s not trying to play like A.I. For your information
he’s a good ball player, he’s tuff and can lead any
team. You must don’t basketball. By the way Will is my brother and I don’t appreciate what you haters are saying about him. I don’t see any of you playing professional ball at all. You don’t know basketball that’s why you looser’s are wasting your time talking what you don’t know.
Stop hating on “Will Solomon” get a life.
I guess nobody learned real good in the Solomon family – I had to read that shit twice bitch. It still barely makes sense – signed another looser
Anyways, someones panties are all twisted..
@ Spliff 2 My Lou– did you see Powell last night, dude had a double double (I think) but I like his productivity, but since we got rid of Mihm, we may need a big to spell Gasol for a min, but Mihm didn’t play that much. I would like for LA to pick up Horry though… Just for old times sake.
Ginobili out for 2-3 weeks
what do you guys make of this
SAN ANTONIO — Spurs star Manu Ginobili will be sidelined 2-3 weeks with a stress reaction in his right ankle.
The team announced the injury to Ginobili’s right distal fibula Thursday, saying it was diagnosed after X-rays, an MRI and a CAT scan. It’s not the same ankle that Ginobili had surgery on last summer after the Olympics, forcing him to miss the first 12 games of the season.
Ginobili missed Tuesday’s loss at New York. He also won’t play Thursday at Detroit or at Washington on Sunday, when the Spurs wrap up an eight-game road trip.
Ginobili is the third-leading scorer for the Spurs, averaging 16.1 points off the bench. The Spurs (35-17) have lost two in a row, but are still in first place in the Southwest Division.
Thank you Brian Colangelo for getting rid of Solomon. He is a D Leaguer at BEST!
Why Triano played Solomon over Ukic at PG is beyond me. Solomon has little to no game. Looks to shoot first, with an inconsistent J. Tries to slash, with no hops. Can’t defend (though either can Calderon or Ukic).
I predict Will Solomon will be out of the L by next season.
