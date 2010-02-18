Thanks to Mike Cranston, an AP Sports Writer covering the Charlotte Bobcats, we have this gem from Twitter:
If the #Bobcats are about to trade Flip Murray, they haven’t told him yet. Still on practice floor now helping with Special Olympics clinic
Not that the Bobcats were going to win a ring, but if I’m Flip, I’m kind of pissed to find out so late in the game.
What would your reaction be?
*Somebody Forgot to tell Flip*
Flip should flip them all the bird
My reaction would be No Problem. I am going to Chicago, where highly overrated Salmons is gone (I have never been able to see what folks see in Salmons–I remember him bricking oodles of shots that he shouldn’t have been taking when he was with the Sixers when AI took them to the Finals; AI should have slapped the sh** out of him then), so I am going to get some nice playing time (sooner or later) with the Bulls–a team every bit as good as the Bobcats.
or maaaaybe he has a heart and didnt want to disappoint people in the special olympics?
@JCARR
Thanks! NBA Trade Deadline Madness!
@Aron
I know, I am excited as well.
@ Diego
Salmons wasn’t on the Sixers finals team.
^^ My bad–when he was there though, he really failed to impress me. (As he has done in his subsequent stops.)
I think Flip > Salmons.
well the dude is helping out with Special Olympics. You don’t just cop out just cuz you got traded
weezy and ap know whats up. … why would you be mad? your helping out with the special olympics. why would that anger someone. hes paid … no biggy
Damn. That’s FLIPPED out, man. Is that what you get for helping out in a Special Olympics clinic? They treat you like a retard as well?!