Somebody Forgot To Tell Flip

02.18.10 8 years ago 12 Comments

Thanks to Mike Cranston, an AP Sports Writer covering the Charlotte Bobcats, we have this gem from Twitter:

If the #Bobcats are about to trade Flip Murray, they haven’t told him yet. Still on practice floor now helping with Special Olympics clinic

Not that the Bobcats were going to win a ring, but if I’m Flip, I’m kind of pissed to find out so late in the game.

What would your reaction be?

