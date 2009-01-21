Somebody Stop This

I don’t get the mohawk thing. Chalk it up to a traumatic experience I had in middle school: Back when my “barber” was my Dad and the “barbershop” was a stool sitting in the bathroom at our apartment, one time I went outside the box of my usual baldie look and asked for a fade. Dad ended up giving me a cut that had everyone calling me “Mr. T” for the next two weeks. Soon after that, I started cutting my own hair.
Even in their heyday I wasn’t big into mohawks, so as they’ve made a comeback over the last year or so — you can’t watch an NBA, college or high school game now without seeing at least one dude rocking a ‘hawk — I’m feeling like an old man wrinkling my nose at a bunch of kids I don’t understand. Another ancient male fashion statement that never caught on with me is the mustache. Luckily that one hasn’t resurfaced, but now my Indiana Pacers are trying to make it happen. From Mike Wells’ Indianapolis Star Pacers blog:
Several players may have a different look by the time the Pacers play Houston on Friday.
Mike Dunleavy was able to convince most of his teammates to grow mustaches. The players involved have until practice Thursday to have their mustaches or to have their beards shaved. I’m not sure what the consequence is for those who don’t fulfill their end of the deal.
“I’ve never had just a mustache before,” said Troy Murphy, who’s one of the players that has to shave off the rest of his facial hair before Thursday. “I may use some Maybelline and color it in so that it can be nice and dark.”
(Jeff) Foster‘s mustache has already grown in. All he needs to do is grow his hair out, put on a skin-tight t-shirt and some tight blue jeans to look like he’s back in the 70’s. Foster, too, said he’s never had a mustache before.
Is there one NBA player you can think of who would look better with a mustache?
Source: Indianapolis Star
Sam Cassell, it couldn’t hurt his looks!
Diana Taurasi
LMAO…Nobody…while they at it, why dont they grown some ‘fros or shags, wear headbands and bring back the ABA look
Kobes Fro was cool
Doesn’t CP rock the ‘stache?
Only way I’d do it is if there’s money on the line. Mustaches just don’t look good on white guys, unless they’re going for that old school porn star look.
Yog says:
This man look like Shawn Bradley but with good mustache…
[blog.oregonlive.com]
I don’t know, I thought Oden’s mohawk was pretty good:
[www.gregodenclub.info]
Rodman
ROFLCOPTER!!!!!!
NO ONE!
Dirk fo sure
I can tell Austin is a white guy. Because you rarely see a black guy without a mustace.
RULE #1: Never let your Dad, an inexperienced barber, give you anything other than the basic cut.
RULE #2: Never allow him to experiment, unless it’s on your brother first.
I love the hawk, if i wasn’t thinning on top, id rock one for at least a few months.
…all the Dime writers are white…those who can are ballers, those who can’t….write….you ever hear of an NBA baller regularly talking/or breaking any news with Dime Magazine? They get all their news from yahoo, fox sports, sporting news, or simply make up shit as they go along, definitely not ESPN or they would be sued out of existence…..
@Smitty313 — Wrong on that one. Most of us (Black men) do have mustaches, but with beards/goatees attached. Currently I’ve got kind of a DeShawn Stevenson thing going. Just going with the mustache alone ain’t my thing.
hey buffaloballa,
the dime writers might not be in the nba, but the dime/bounce family can play some ball. don’t be fooled. you never seen some white boys that can hoop?
and why the hate? dime magazine’s basketball writing is better than any other publication out there.
@buffaloballa — Well, after 46 issues of making things up and not talking to any players, I think we’re doing pretty good. Be sure to pick pick up Dime #46 while you still can, where I definitely did not talk to LaMarcus Aldridge for his feature story.
…i didn’t say dime writers couldn’t interview someone or play basketball, (anyone can do that) i did say a lot of the blogs on Dime are made-up nonsense,like this particular blog on a mowhawk haircuts and Kobe in the NFL and NO ONE in the media uses Dime Magazines blogs or magazine interviews as sources. Meanwhile, I’m still waiting on my Kobe 81 cent subscription to begin….
charlie villanueva needs the stache and the hawk…oh wait.
Yao with a moustache? Heaven.
@buffaloballa
it’s a blog…they can say or not say anything they want…and you wouldn’t be on it if what they were saying wasn’t interesting to you…
wow scola that’s cold
hey hey big jugs on another section of dime
buffaloballa you must be what my bronx friends call bonehead. dime magazine is right now the best basketball magazine on the planet, even the website is very real very true yes yes
and people with moustache i say mike bibby or brian scalabrine or andrei kirilenko yes yes that would make me har har har
To bad 2k9 won’t let me edit Von Wafer, he looks horrible without it
Jackie Mooooooooon
Here in Australia we call the second-last month of the year Movember, and blokes grow their ‘staches and get sponsored to raise millions of dollars for men’s health issues like prostate cancer awareness. It looks like a ’70s porn reunion, but it’s for a good cause. Maybe someone could get the Pacers guys on board? Check [www.movember.com] for more deets
the mohawks call it an 80’s reneisance.
yao ming + thick black mustache = comedic brilliance
adam morrison
Hey, Yao actually did the mustache thing about a year ago right before he got hurt last year. everyone made fun of it because it was kinda thin and uneven. it was aroound the same time McGrady first rocked his goatee. We in Houston kinda think they had a bet going that no one else was in on because Yao’s ‘stache and Tracy’s goatee appeared and then mysteriously dissapeared around the same time.
I’m a big fan of the mustache. My buddy actually started a website when Adam Morrison was at Gonzaga called [www.morristache.com] that featured the art of the ‘stache. I wish it was still around…