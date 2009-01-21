Somebody Stop This

I don’t get the mohawk thing. Chalk it up to a traumatic experience I had in middle school: Back when my “barber” was my Dad and the “barbershop” was a stool sitting in the bathroom at our apartment, one time I went outside the box of my usual baldie look and asked for a fade. Dad ended up giving me a cut that had everyone calling me “Mr. T” for the next two weeks. Soon after that, I started cutting my own hair.

Even in their heyday I wasn’t big into mohawks, so as they’ve made a comeback over the last year or so — you can’t watch an NBA, college or high school game now without seeing at least one dude rocking a ‘hawk — I’m feeling like an old man wrinkling my nose at a bunch of kids I don’t understand. Another ancient male fashion statement that never caught on with me is the mustache. Luckily that one hasn’t resurfaced, but now my Indiana Pacers are trying to make it happen. From Mike Wells’ Indianapolis Star Pacers blog:

Several players may have a different look by the time the Pacers play Houston on Friday. Mike Dunleavy was able to convince most of his teammates to grow mustaches. The players involved have until practice Thursday to have their mustaches or to have their beards shaved. I’m not sure what the consequence is for those who don’t fulfill their end of the deal. “I’ve never had just a mustache before,” said Troy Murphy, who’s one of the players that has to shave off the rest of his facial hair before Thursday. “I may use some Maybelline and color it in so that it can be nice and dark.” (Jeff) Foster‘s mustache has already grown in. All he needs to do is grow his hair out, put on a skin-tight t-shirt and some tight blue jeans to look like he’s back in the 70’s. Foster, too, said he’s never had a mustache before.

Is there one NBA player you can think of who would look better with a mustache?

Source: Indianapolis Star