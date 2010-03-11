Someone Please Check Richard Jefferson For HGH

#San Antonio Spurs #Video
03.11.10 8 years ago 23 Comments

I hope I’m not the first person to tell you that Richard Jefferson is having a horrible year. Averaging career lows in every major category since his rookie year, RJ hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations Spurs fans had when he arrived last summer. But it looks like someone injected him with HGH after this block last night! Check out the video after the jump.

Do you think Jefferson can rebound from this season? (There has to be hope after this block.)

