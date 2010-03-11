Someone Please Check Richard Jefferson For HGH

I hope I’m not the first person to tell you that Richard Jefferson is having a horrible year. Averaging career lows in every major category since his rookie year, RJ hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations Spurs fans had when he arrived last summer. But it looks like someone injected him with HGH after this block last night! Check out the video after the jump.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Do you think Jefferson can rebound from this season? (There has to be hope after this block.)

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.