Someone Please Check Richard Jefferson For HGH

I hope I’m not the first person to tell you that Richard Jefferson is having a horrible year. Averaging career lows in every major category since his rookie year, RJ hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations Spurs fans had when he arrived last summer. But it looks like someone injected him with HGH after this block last night! Check out the video after the jump.
Do you think Jefferson can rebound from this season? (There has to be hope after this block.)
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
One snowflake does not a winter make.
It’s gonna take more than a block to revise his season, his career is on the wane
At least he’s starting to play like he cares, especially on defense. If he wants to know how to behave in the offense, he needs to watch Manu’s decision-making. Get to the rim or kick it out when the defense collapses. Finding his jumpshot would help, too.
I think the Spurs could have found a better fit for less money, though. They are usually pretty good about sending guys on when they don’t fit in (like Hedo, Mercer, Rodman), but I don’t think they’ll find a taker for RJ next year at $15m.
this bum sucks. and he’s always sucked. and he will always suck.
he cant dribble. cant create his own shot.
his jumper is suspect.
his defense has always been overrated.
did any of you see hie (ex) fiance on tv talking about their whole wedding fiasco?!!?
this bum sucks. and he’s always sucked. and he will always suck.
he cant dribble. cant create his own shot.
his jumper is suspect.
his defense has always been overrated.
did any of you see his (ex) fiance on tv talking about their whole wedding fiasco?!!?
thought he had a messy break up with his soon to be wife pre season. Prob still in his head
I watched RJ a lot in Jersey. he was at his best with a playmaking PG — everyone knows that RJ’s contract was inflated by Kidd.
then, he did alright as a good player on a bad team after Kmart and Kidd left.
RJ’s style doesnt reeally seem to mesh with the spurs… but put him on Phoenix’s squad and he will give you 20 and 8 easy.
RJ is done. Stick a fork in him.
Speaking of HGH, am I the only one who has been waiting for someone else to get suspended for “doping”? Surely Rashard Lewis isn’t/wasn’t the only one. And did we ever find anything out on when he tested positive? I am betting 20% of the league is on some type of performance enhancer.
LeBron’s the one that needs to be tested, but Stern will never let it happen.
@ #3
you really believe that nobody will take his 15m expiring contract next season? your nuts, if tracy mcbaby can get traded for everything the rockets robbed, sac-town/nyc for then the spurs can get some decent players for his contract.
this season is all but done, only formality for the spurs now, but they will easily find a taker for him if they want, the big question is if they want to trade him or offer the second season to “test him”. i damn sure hope they trade him, and mcdyess can go as well.
I think he’s just been in a funk this season, I don’t believe his ability to make plays like this has diminished yet. He probably won’t rebound this season, but maybe next season he’ll show a little more life.
another in a long list of dudes who owe their contracts to kidd and/or nash
I don’t think he’s done, he was okay on the Bucks and he thrived under Kidd………and a running system. He’s never been a half court player and never been a #1 guy. I think he can still produce, just within the right system and a solid PG. Team him up with D Will and the Jazz make that jump!
Does RJ struggling have to do with him or the fact TP isn’t a true PG. Nash/Kidd/Billups/Rondo/Jennings/
Williams/& Paul. He’d be fine. You have to understand a players strengths & weaknesses. Pair that with a team that can utilize him. Bingo you have good chemistry. It has to be there in the 1st place. He’d be fine still in MIL. With Brandon & not Luke Ridnour. Huge difference. It’s amazing what a good PG brings to a team. Same with George HIll. He’s a very good scoring guard. Poppovich & RC Buford got this one wrong.
eyes,
i would say it was a risk willing to take. think about it, if it works he puts the spurs pretty close to over the top, if it doesnt work, they have 15m in expiring contracts which with the changes coming with the leagues money/cap room is a very nice thing. my guess is he will either be traded over the summer or they will give him a shot and if he doesnt work out in the 1st half he will be traded by the deadline.
looking at it that way it was a risk well worth taking.
Damn, that block was sick.
When I first saw that, I thought it was Tim Duncan, and I nearly fell out of my seat!
I had forgotten Jefferson was on the team because he has been so bad and forgotten he had hops like that.
Jefferson has been killing me in my fantasy league.. and he is only 29 years old!
Richard J is in the wrong system. He needs to be in a fun and gun like he was in New Jersey or go to the Suns or Knicks. If anybody was on HGH the only player that i can think of to be honest is Lebron because he is so hyper and has so much energy every night but it could all just be hard work paying off.
It was at rim height so not sure what all the fuss is about.
If Lebron had done this, NBA.com and ESPN would’ve exploded, killing everyone that was near a TV or computer.
Re: Lebron being on HGH. I may sound naive here, but it’s Human Growth Hormone, right? Like, human’s produce it? Did anyone suspect Manut Bol or Andre the Giant was on HGH?
ooh … a blocked shot dramatically thrown out of bounds. So that’s possession back to the opponent. Right. Like DHoward and all others who get overexcited and uh forget to try to get ball back for their Team. Duh …