Sorry Ladies, But Rudy Fernandez May Return To Europe

Earlier this month, we told you about how the women in Portland love them some Rudy Fernandez. Today, those same women were delivered some sad news: Rudy Fernandez might return to Europe. While nothing is official, according to FIBA.com, Fernandez revealed he is open to a possible return after finding his second NBA season a lot tougher than expected.
“Right now I don’t rule out anything because I just want to play. I don’t mind where,” said Fernandez, whose name has already been linked to Real Madrid.
With a stacked Blazers team – especially at the SG/SF position – Rudy’s numbers in points per game (8.4) and minutes (23) are down. While some people think it’s been because of his injuries, Fernandez thinks it’s the new faces and the system.
“Last year we had a different team and at least I had Sergio (Rodriguez) who understood my game. I have noticed a change this year. I don’t get the ball as much and the system is different.
“I guess I have to adapt to it. That’s it. Whenever I get on the court, I have to make the most of it. I have good games and bad ones. I must be more regular.”
If I’m the Blazers, I don’t take Rudy’s unhappiness lightly. While injuries have plagued them all season, Fernandez should be an integral part of the team’s future.
What do you think? Should the Blazers play Fernandez more? Do you think he’ll return to Europe?
look what happened when sergio rodriguez said he was unhappy in portland… he was shipped to sac town for even less playing time on a horrible team.
…as my man joel “ghostface” pryzbilla would say “nate macmillan ain’t nuttin’ to fuck wit”
he should come to the lakers and back up ron artest and play with gasol
c’mon now lets not stack the all-star team even more. That would be unfair. I mean more unfair
If this really happens, the NBA needs to start an office just to help international players STAY in the NBA.
Rudy should bone all the women he can here in the USA and move on if he feels its better in Europe…I’m sure it’s hairier.
P-town needs Rudy! He should be getting way more PT. He also had back surgery this year, and that’s kept him at less than 100% after getting mauled last year by Ariza. This is our sixth man now that Outlaw is officially gone.
Umm…we’ll take him in Toronto.
We’re basically like European team anyway.
Jose will understand his game!
@thenatural
Hey, check out who’s this new PG starting for the Knicks! He’s crazy!
i kinda hate how if an international player is struggling for like a year or two, they decide to up an leave. Not everyone can be a star in their first 2 years RUDY!
The Knicks could use him to start instead of Galloantoni.
Bummm. The league misses Juan Carlos Navarro. I swear these coaches & their 8 man rotations. The game is to long not to play more mins. It’s such a business.
Some coaches don’t like European players,street games,rookies. Some are biased to college ties or agent recommendations. Rudy Fernandez is a very solid player in this league. The Blazers are back to square 1. Durant WHY??????????????????????????????????????
Almost lost Dre Miller/Bayless.
Do they teach Defense across seas. It seems as if flopping is considered D. Nate was a defensive minded coach. It could be the reason he’s out of favor. All of them. Dirk,Andrea,Calderon are freeways. They can’t stop anybody. Liability isn’t the word. They don’t even play passing lanes.
Sergio is a good pg. I just don’t think he has the heart or balls to start & excel in this league. Hey anything that keeps Duhon away is good for me. Also Sergio still isn’t better than Daryll Hill,Andre Barrett,Nate Brown or Omar Cook. I’d also like to see Gallo play summerball in NYC. They can’t hang but yet are in the league. Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm. I smell a rat
10 pretty sure he doesn’t care about being a “star” just wants to log some minutes. I think the knicks would be a good fit.
So is that what the Euro players do in the NBA. If they cant cut it run back home- That’s why they are labeled as softies.
@Dennis Lu
i know he’s on the knicks, but they still aren’t making the playoffs and i doubt he’ll be there long term.
Aron makes a good point at post 5. It does seem that the NBA is losing too many good European guys after a year or 2.
I think Rudy can play–and shoot the lights out from 3.
And that dunk he had in the dunk contest last year–out of bounds under the basket; bounce ball ofg back of glass; catch and leap in bounds and dunk–was the best and most original thing in the dunk contest in years. He just got banged for taking too many unsuccessful tries at it (and Charles didn’t even think it was doable, but when Rudy got it done, Rudy got no props!).
Hey Rudy, there’s a lot of space for you up here in T-dot. I hear there’s a big Spanish community, you have Calderon to hang with…have some fun with Caribana. Toronto’s calling you, man.
I hope he stays in the League
Theres some confusion here. The (pretty sensationalist) Spanish newspaper Marca, which is a rabid Real Madrid advocate, took that interview and inserted the link to Real Madrid themselves with no actual basis on reality. Real Madrid just got their asses handed to them in the Kings Cup and this is their way to get more publicity
Meaning, its misinformation. Rudy never said anything about returning to Europe, if anything hes talking about leaving Portland (which is a veeery different thing) He has long talked about committing to the NBA, specially when he would have many teams willing to give him a starting spot.
Please let this guy come to the knicks. Hes a quick, athletic dude who can play sg/sf and help out both tmac and big wil. I like his style a lot and he was def puttin in work last year. Dunno why they loaded up so much at his spot instead of trusting him to continue improving…. then again the back issue was not the most encouraging thing.
also, from what i’ve seen of sergio rodriguez, he DEFINITELY has the balls and drive to succeed in the nba. He has a good eye for the pass and keeps the defense on their toes by driving, doesnt pick up his dribble, drives into the lane pretty efficiently. If he smoothes out his floater and mid range he cud be a pertty good to excellent pg. I really think he will now that hes got by far his best chance at getting solid mintes against good competition. I hope he does too… for the knicks sake.
come to the knicks and join sergio
Rudy Fernandez has allstar potential…the blazers better recognize
How about they trade him to the knicks or Timberwolves they in need of a SG building on a fast pace system!!! Blazers don’t know what they have jejeje Blazers is known for letting very good players go xP yeah for better for us of course.
I watch the majority of Blazer games (probably around 85% or so) and can only say that if he ain’t hitting shots, if he has more fouls than field goal attempts, he’s going to get benched in Nate’s system.
The real truth is that the Portland offense is stagnant and he’s having a tough time finding good shots so he fades away and gets benched in favor of Bayless (who throws himself at the rim and hopes he gets a whistle).
I have to be honest, Coach Nate really needs to put more motion in to the offense, these talented guys are basically lowered to being jump shooters in the corner while Brandon Roy plays pick and roll with LaMarcus or even worse he’s isolated at the top of the key while everyone watches.
It’s a boring offense and Rudy is getting tired of it I’m sure.
What a waste of potential were to leave. This guy is a great player and a winner, just as effective and inspirational as Manu Ginobili, and his game is similar.
The reason Rudy’s considering this is all about ice-dancing: [bit.ly]
WHAT?! Join the LAKERS?!?! Rockets are one thing. But no BLAZER would join the obnoxious Lakers. Period.
He wont be traded… Hes gonna be starting next game.
I agree! The kid should bet getting more tick! ALONG with Batum!