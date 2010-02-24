Sorry Ladies, But Rudy Fernandez May Return To Europe

Earlier this month, we told you about how the women in Portland love them some Rudy Fernandez. Today, those same women were delivered some sad news: Rudy Fernandez might return to Europe. While nothing is official, according to FIBA.com, Fernandez revealed he is open to a possible return after finding his second NBA season a lot tougher than expected.

“Right now I don’t rule out anything because I just want to play. I don’t mind where,” said Fernandez, whose name has already been linked to Real Madrid.

With a stacked Blazers team – especially at the SG/SF position – Rudy’s numbers in points per game (8.4) and minutes (23) are down. While some people think it’s been because of his injuries, Fernandez thinks it’s the new faces and the system.

“Last year we had a different team and at least I had Sergio (Rodriguez) who understood my game. I have noticed a change this year. I don’t get the ball as much and the system is different. “I guess I have to adapt to it. That’s it. Whenever I get on the court, I have to make the most of it. I have good games and bad ones. I must be more regular.”

If I’m the Blazers, I don’t take Rudy’s unhappiness lightly. While injuries have plagued them all season, Fernandez should be an integral part of the team’s future.

What do you think? Should the Blazers play Fernandez more? Do you think he’ll return to Europe?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.