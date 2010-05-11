Sorry Mark, But Dirk Nowitzki Is Not Worth $25 Million A Year

It’s no surprise to anyone that after another first round exit, Dirk Nowitzki might be available this summer. But apparently Mark Cuban is willing to overpay to make sure that does not happen. After talks began on a contract extension yesterday, word is that the Mavs will do just about anything to make sure the face of their franchise doesn’t terminate the final year on his contract before July 1.
According to Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News, the Mavs are looking to max-out the soon-to-be 32-year-old star. Although Cuban would not elaborate on the details, it’s likely that a three-year extension worth the maximum allowed (approximately $75 million) is already be on the table. If Nowitzki opts in, then the Mavs could extend him for four seasons after July 1.
While I couldn’t picture Dirk in any other jersey, it might be time for Cuban to move on. Just like Paul Pierce in Boston, at this point in the game, you can’t afford to cripple the future of your franchise just to keep around familiar faces. While I think Dirk is definitely better than Pierce at the present moment, he could be the next T-Mac down the line.
What do you think? Should the Mavs give Dirk $25 million a year?
absolutely. do you think by giving dirk this extension it would cripple the mavs chances of making further moves? you think cuban wont have the money to go out and sign any possible free agents because of it? you think the entire season has come and gone and cuban hasnt already thought about this exact scenario and figured out what he wants to do for his franchise? dirk deserves everything he gets. ship dampier, jet and jj barea. get a real scoring threat down low and a backup point guard thats over 6 feet tall, make sure Danny Crawford doesnt come anywhere close to reffing any of their games in the playoffs, and they’ll be straight.
throw him to the east so he can go back at the top again…
dirk nowitzki is a great player, but he is near the end of his prime. mark cuban should aim towards starting over at this point, because it is clear this team cannot win with dirk at the helm. dirk nowitzki might be worth 25 million with the knicks or the nets though. however, the chances of tht happening are slim at best. he is the endearing face of that franchise (sort of like magic with the lakers, jordan with the bulls and will probably and rightfully should end his career as a maverick.
25 mil a year is friggin SALTY.
Dirk’s game doesn’t rely on stunning athleticism, so he’s not going to end up like a Tmac. He could play his game well into his late 30s and still be effective. He ain’t going to stop being 7ft, and he ain’t going to stop having the most unstoppable fadeaway in the league.
$25 mil is a huge fucking tun of money though…even for a guy as rich as Mark Cuban.
I’m not gettin the TMac comparison. Dirk don’t miss games; been an MVP and been to the Finals…
I’ve been praying the lotto swings my way so I can have that kind of NBA money…
lol I promise I’ll be like the commercials, giving back and where caring happens
The most successful franchises in any sport are cold-blooded when it comes to parting with favorite stars on the verge of decline. Given the options of A) maxing Dirk for 3-4 years and B) letting him walk, the only smart option is B. What Cubes needs to do is negotiate a compromise: now we’re going to find out if he’s really a good businessman or just another dude who got .com lucky.
25 mil a year is ludicrous. Big Dirk fan, love his game (although I really wish he would post up more) but that is a decision Mark Cuban will live to regret is he goes through with it.
Agree with poster puhhhlease. They should look to ship Dampier, Terry, and maybe even Barea off as fast as possible. Dirk is still spry and young enough to not decline so much with the way that he plays. They got a legitimate 2nd option with the addition of Caron Butler, a legit 6th man in Roddy Beabouis, and a younger, better version of Dampier in Brendan Haywood. Kidd and Marion are on the decline (thus making them untradeable) but they round out the starting five with the intangibles that they still can provide. Shore up the bench with a solid backup PG and a few other pieces and make a run.
Not that Dirk is worth 25 mil, but if you don’t pay Dirk, who are you capable of getting to replace him other than Bosh, and even that is an uncertainty? And Dirk has showed no signs of slowing down at all, in fact he’s actually become more proficient as he’s gotten older, so by the time he’s 35-36, how far of a drop off should we expect realistically? One of the things Dallas does do well is bring in new talent via draft/trade/free agency, so even if they sign Dirk and max out a cap, it’s not like Cuban is gonna turn cheap and not spend $. Considering that Dirk has been the only guy on the team since 1996, isn’t what Dallas does every year considered a rebuild?
well cuban can afford to pay him 25 a year…
conversation pretty much ends there cuz its mark cuban
dirk is the man. he deserves 250 million a year.
Yeah seriously, what’s up with this T-Mac and Dirk comparison?
They should try and sign Bosh and Dirk that Front court would be sick and we all know Mark can get it done.
With the Lakers showing some slippage & the Spurs another year older. Why not take a 3yr chance on Dirk? The only teams that look they’ll be better next year than this year are OKC & Portland. Go ahead & take another couple shots while Dirk is still in his prime. Three yrs is not a long enough contract to cripple the team long-term. Plus look at the team’s average age. They’ll be totally rebuilding in 2-3yrs anyways.
Dirk is a very good basketball player.
People take for granted what he can do.
I think he is worth the $25 mil for that first year, I would just make $18-20 mil of it guaranteed. The other $5-7 mil could be incentive driven-a top 4 seed for the playoffs, or certain average in assists, rebounds, or blocks.
and leave Pierce out of this!
I agree with Control.
25 mill is a lot but if some idiot is going to pay Joe Johnson 20 mill then Dirk is worth 25.
Too much money for Dirk, heck the Lakers overpaid for Kobe. I think Pau is a better player than Dirk and he only mustered 20 mil. The Mavs should look elsewhere, Amare, Chris Bosh etc. Even carmelo wade and them guys. It time to change the game around a little bit. Go Mavs……….
25 million…Imagine how much bling Dirk could buy…
$25 million is too much for any current player but like Kevin K pointed out in post #17 if somebody is going to sign Joe Johnson for $20 million then Dirk deserves more than him.
Also wanted to say that I’m worried that Chicago will be the team to overpay Joe Johnson. I’m not opposed to the Bulls signing Johnson but not for the max. I don’t think he has the killer instinct, the leadership, or the big game clutchness to warrant a max contract.
There is no way I’d pay Dirk 25 million a year…so he gets 25 million and then the franchise is crippled for the next 3 or 4 years while they struggle to put talent around him? That’s a bad move.
@karizmatic
They would be crippled if Cuban is opposed to paying any luxury taxes. There are some teams (Knicks, Lakers) and some owners (Cuban, Gilbert) who will exceed salary caps if the pay off is worth it. Now is the pay off worth it? That’s the real question.
charles barkley said last night that ‘it would be stupid and silly for the jazz to resign boozer just get lose again next year.’
i think maybe the same thing applies to nowitzki. if he really wants to win, he should take a pay cut and try to lure someone else to dallas.
put in a contract clause that says “must get out of 1st round.”
If Mark gives Dirk the max then the Dirk Nowitzki is going to be the Mark Cuban of the NBA – nailing the motherload of pay outs in the free agent boom.
i wouldn’t give anyone in the nba 25 mil except lebron. he’s the only one who does enuff to be worth it.
what an awful call. i wonder if u watch mavs bball or just read about it. ur writing as if his production has fell off.. obviously not. did u see his performance against in the Spurs series? Dirk won’t take that he’ll leave money on the table to benefit the mavs
“Dirk’s game doesn’t rely on stunning athleticism, so he’s not going to end up like a Tmac. He could play his game well into his late 30s and still be effective. He ain’t going to stop being 7ft, and he ain’t going to stop having the most unstoppable fadeaway in the league.”
EXACTLY!
dirk is no where close to tmac whered that come from?
pierce has old mans game as well
Give Dirk his money. He earned it. I doubted him every time, but damn, cat can play. No doubt about it.
Give him his money.
dizzle
agree wtf is up with that comparison.
give the man his money 2nd best pf of the decade yeah thats right kg fuck u.
OK so Mavs have reloaded and built teams time and again around Dirk, yet still cannot get that ring. Although I think this is there toughest team yet though the question has to be asked..Are they worth one more season together to further gel or do the Mavs trade him whilst he still has some value ? My theory is this, a 7ft jump shooter is soft and will always be soft.He will get his numbers but he wont get you that ring. You got guards in this league that could get his stats with that many shots in a game. If his game had developed into a Big mans game (Duncan) and put effort into defense, he would be much more effective. His time is up and he’s had his chances, time to move on.
dirk isn’t about the money. dude lives frugal as fuck. he wants out because he is @ the stage of his career to start thinking legacy. laugh if you want, it is about the chip(s) to dirk, he would take less if they could hit the lottery in FA this summer. bank on it.
dirk is one of the greatest players in the league, and i think his talents alone should give him that contract, but u cant help but look at his age. if he was a few yrs younger and this good i would definitely do it, but now its actually in question.
regardless though, i dont think he will take that much money.
i think hes the type of person who would opt out and resign for less money.