Sorry Mark, But Dirk Nowitzki Is Not Worth $25 Million A Year

It’s no surprise to anyone that after another first round exit, Dirk Nowitzki might be available this summer. But apparently Mark Cuban is willing to overpay to make sure that does not happen. After talks began on a contract extension yesterday, word is that the Mavs will do just about anything to make sure the face of their franchise doesn’t terminate the final year on his contract before July 1.

According to Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News, the Mavs are looking to max-out the soon-to-be 32-year-old star. Although Cuban would not elaborate on the details, it’s likely that a three-year extension worth the maximum allowed (approximately $75 million) is already be on the table. If Nowitzki opts in, then the Mavs could extend him for four seasons after July 1.

While I couldn’t picture Dirk in any other jersey, it might be time for Cuban to move on. Just like Paul Pierce in Boston, at this point in the game, you can’t afford to cripple the future of your franchise just to keep around familiar faces. While I think Dirk is definitely better than Pierce at the present moment, he could be the next T-Mac down the line.

What do you think? Should the Mavs give Dirk $25 million a year?

