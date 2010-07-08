Source: “LeBron James Is 100 Percent Not Staying In Cleveland”

The rumors have been flying for months. Will he stay, will he go, nobody really knew. Now we know something for sure. A few minutes ago, I got off the phone with a source that has intricate knowledge of LeBron James‘ business ventures who has told us that while LeBron’s mind is not made up as to where he is going, there is one city where he knows he is not playing next season. As stated over the phone: “LeBron James is 100 percent not staying in Cleveland.”

While the phone call was brief, the source said that there was no indication from LeBron or his camp as to what cities are left in the mix, but you have to assume it’s down to New York, Miami and Chicago.

