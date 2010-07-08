Source: “LeBron James Is 100 Percent Not Staying In Cleveland”

The rumors have been flying for months. Will he stay, will he go, nobody really knew. Now we know something for sure. A few minutes ago, I got off the phone with a source that has intricate knowledge of LeBron James‘ business ventures who has told us that while LeBron’s mind is not made up as to where he is going, there is one city where he knows he is not playing next season. As stated over the phone: “LeBron James is 100 percent not staying in Cleveland.”
While the phone call was brief, the source said that there was no indication from LeBron or his camp as to what cities are left in the mix, but you have to assume it’s down to New York, Miami and Chicago.
false. his show is in less than 2 hours. he knows for sure where he’s going right now. based off that, i don’t believe a word your “source” said. stop being an ESPN analyst and making shit up just to post it. i won’t believe a thing until it comes from the Diva’s mouth herself. That said, She’s NYC-bound, i think.
If ESPN runs out of LeBron James stuff to fill the hour, they can just show Kobe Bryant championship highlights for the final 50 minutes of the show.
*thumbs up* delonte
NY all day..
He knew it from day 1..
He wont go to Miami and let DWade deebo his playmaking ability and he aint going to Chicago to play in MJ’s shadow..
NY is where the moneys at and thats where hes going.. He will own the city.. And its a helluva city to own..
i think it’s going to be miami.
answer me this question:
if d-wade and c-bosh didn’t think lebron would be joining them in miami, why didn’t they sign with the bulls instead? that team would be an instant contender. the heat, without lebron, are not even eastern conference favorites. they only have FOUR signed players! plus, every excuse for a move to chicago was available – wade’s hometown, his children, the multiple interviews, etc. there is only once conceivable reason those two chose to go to miami, and it has to be because they know lebron is on his way.
This crap is making me hate the NBA.
LeBron IS 100% staying in Cleveland!
Can’t watch the LeBron-athon, but then again, I’m not into slow moving train wrecks.
Delonte knows whassup
I heard from a source that BronBron is going to walk up with Larry Ellison and announce that he just bought the Warriors and that BronBron is teaming up with Steph Curry and create a dynasty for the best fan base in the world!
Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov: 39th richest man in the WORLD,
net worth: $8.5 BILLION…………………………….
Warriors owner (soon) Larry Ellison: 6th richest man in the WORLD, net worth: $28 BILLION!!!!!!!!!
WOW! Ellison to the WHOLE NBA:
“My Fresh is harder than your Fresh…. combined!”
DubNation
@ Aron
You’re better than this bro
@ IGP
When it’s all said and done, you will see. I wouldn’t make this up this late in the game.
… Perfect!
LeBron is officially a bitch. How you gonna leave your hometown out in the cold like that? And to do it on national TV, classless.
@aaron
100% lebron is NOT going to the lakers.
When it’s all said and done, you will see. I wouldnt make this up this late in the game.
its like when a million people fill out march madness brackets, SOMEONES gonna get most of them amirite?
We created the beast and now we can’t control it, were all jumping to hate. We (we, being the fans and the media) made this what it is. We asked the question over and over again for two years, and when we didnt hear what we wanted to hear, we moaned and bitched, when actually, he was doing exactly what he should have been doing and not confirming if he was going or staying.
We all said (including you, Charles Barkley) ‘How can you not say your staying in Cleveland? You owe it to Cleveland!’ When no free agent in history has ever confirmed they were staying months and months before they actualy reached the point of availability, yet we expected Lebron to make a personal life decision on something that we as fans and media wanted. If you ask a question, you must sometimes be prepared to hear an answer you don’t want to hear. If we are sick of hearing about Lebrons free agency, why are none of us sick of asking about it.
Iv said it before and i will say it again. Today, a dynasty will be born, the ageing phoenix that is the NBA, a league that has been tarnished with more interesting news stories off the court for the last two years than on it, will combust and explode and then will rise again from the ashes and i hope i dont just speak for myself when i say.
‘LEBRON DO WHAT YOU NEED TO DO AND GO WHERE YOU NEED TO DO, BUT WHATEVER YOU DO, ITS TIME TO START WINNING. IN THE WORDS OF A CERTAIN SPORTSMANS TAGLINE, ITS TIME TO BECOME LEGENDARY’
“Heat pulled its Welcome LeBron ad from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Confirmed. 21 minutes ago via twitter”
[twitter.com]
South florida sportswriter. ^^^
Take it for what its worth.
to hell with this “source” bullshit.
we’re ALL sources on this site. what the hell justifies a ‘qualified’ source anyway?
I’ve read other people on this site (even the poster i hate) be correct and accurate on predictions matters with games, players and situations.
arent WE all sources?
…
i dont believe nor can i co-sign on any ‘source’ who doesnt wish to be revealed. and spare us the bullshit of consequences for revealing their identity. if you cant stand behind your own words as a source, then you def need to STFU cause we’re ALL sources.
no ‘source’ knows anything or has access to information the rest of us cant have access too.
n.googs is on the money, he wouldn’t be heading to the tv studio without an answer
To me. This whole Bron shit storm is like Professional Wrestling. You don’t know who’s gonna win. Or how the outcome plays out. But you watch anyway rooting for who you like more. Knowing that its sooooo fabricated and packaged for your entertainment.
It sure as hell aint basketball. Just affects it greatly.
Well Dime was on point.
Yeah. So? Does that account for LeBron lying down with the playoffs?