Source: Luther Head To The Pacers

Before Allen Iverson signed with Memphis, I said that I was surprised to see Luther Head still available on the free agent market; and that if the Grizzlies don’t pick him up, some team will before training camp starts. Well, according to Mike Wells of the Indianapolis Star, that team is the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers currently have one final roster spot available for this season, and Indy is apparently “very close” to filling that spot with Head. While he didn’t do much after being traded to the Heat at the deadline last season, just three years ago Head was averaging 10.9 points per game in 27 minutes a night for the Rockets.

Source: Indy Cornrows

