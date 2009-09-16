Source: Luther Head To The Pacers

09.16.09 9 years ago 7 Comments

Before Allen Iverson signed with Memphis, I said that I was surprised to see Luther Head still available on the free agent market; and that if the Grizzlies don’t pick him up, some team will before training camp starts. Well, according to Mike Wells of the Indianapolis Star, that team is the Indiana Pacers.

The Pacers currently have one final roster spot available for this season, and Indy is apparently “very close” to filling that spot with Head. While he didn’t do much after being traded to the Heat at the deadline last season, just three years ago Head was averaging 10.9 points per game in 27 minutes a night for the Rockets.

What do you think?

Source: Indy Cornrows

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagINDIANA PACERSLatest NewsLuther Head

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP