Source: Luther Head To The Pacers

Before Allen Iverson signed with Memphis, I said that I was surprised to see Luther Head still available on the free agent market; and that if the Grizzlies don’t pick him up, some team will before training camp starts. Well, according to Mike Wells of the Indianapolis Star, that team is the Indiana Pacers.
The Pacers currently have one final roster spot available for this season, and Indy is apparently “very close” to filling that spot with Head. While he didn’t do much after being traded to the Heat at the deadline last season, just three years ago Head was averaging 10.9 points per game in 27 minutes a night for the Rockets.
What do you think?
Source: Indy Cornrows
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Yo Luther, I’m happy for you and I’m a let you finish, but Allen Iverson was the biggest free agent to get signed this summer!! This Summer!!!!
Luther Head went from one of the best shooters in the L to scrappin for a end of the bench job, i hope he can get minutes behind TJ Ford and make an impact, D-Will shouldve lobbied for him to play in Utah…
@hotdawg…LMAO!! Good 1!
So Bird got Head… hehe
Ain’t no doubt y’all that this ain’t gonna make no difference. Luther’s an average cat with average skillz,he ain’t gonna be makin no differnce y’all. Nobody be carin about this shiit.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
HAHAHAH that first comment is great.
Head really fits in on this team, his outside shooting is great off of the bench.
I think Luther Head will look different this year.Instead of a red and white warmup suit on the bench,he gets to wear yellow and blue.
I am so happy to see my nehpew closer to home. I have watched him play from Iraq when he played for the Rockets and he has always been a great player since he was young. I look forward to seeing him play this tour in Iraq. I know you will make the family proud. Good luck Luther.