Source: Rockets Sign Rashad McCants

Two weeks ago, I wrote at length about Rashad McCants and teams that should be interested in signing the four-year pro. According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets have signed McCants to a non-guaranteed contract for training camp. And of all the teams out there, he should have as good a chance as any to make the roster.

If McCants is going to stick around, it seems inevitable that Brent Barry has to go. Barry has said that he will not be back with the Rockets for the upcoming season and that he will either be traded or retire. But the more surprising thing to me is that McCants, the 14th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, has to settle for a non-guaranteed this early in his career.

What do you think?

Source: Houston Chronicle

