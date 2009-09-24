Source: Rockets Sign Rashad McCants

Two weeks ago, I wrote at length about Rashad McCants and teams that should be interested in signing the four-year pro. According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, the Rockets have signed McCants to a non-guaranteed contract for training camp. And of all the teams out there, he should have as good a chance as any to make the roster.
If McCants is going to stick around, it seems inevitable that Brent Barry has to go. Barry has said that he will not be back with the Rockets for the upcoming season and that he will either be traded or retire. But the more surprising thing to me is that McCants, the 14th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, has to settle for a non-guaranteed this early in his career.
i never understood why he couldn’t find a starting job or at least a sixth man spot on somebody’s roster. he has a decent midrange j and decent size. i thought coming outta Carolina he would be breaking into also form by now…..
i don’t get it…. what’s the problem?? attitude??
Get him on the Lakers! “The Machine” can go back to Europe.
The Rockets sign McCants, aka Lamar’s Aftertaste.
That’s 2 pieces of good news for McCants this week. Lamar got his sloppy seconds and he signed with an NBA team! haha
I think he and Will Conroy will get in a tattoo battle before the year is out.
Rockets v Lakers rivalry just erupted lol
what rivalry? the bitch aint even worth it
Rashaad is a chucker, doesnt play anything resembling defense, Has an ego bigger than the whole league and isnt affraid to show when he doesnt disagree with the coaching staff. MN gave him all kinds of chances to find a role. I thought a 6th man gunner was the perfect role but then he became even more of a black hole. McCants has never seen a shot he didnt like, for some reason he refuses to drive to the rim. He is so lazy that all he does is shoot spot up shots and he cant even do that effiecently. Wally Szczerbiak was 10x the player that McCants was in MN.
Im glad he’s on my Rockets. Adding another wingman and scorer off the bench should help Houston
If Joseph Forte can’t stick in the NBA, I don’t see how McCants can.
i wanted to find a reason to like mccants; but lets just face facts, this guy is a bum. he aint shit. has never been worth a damn. and was highly overrated at unc.
he should have signed with the clips. backup eric gordon. but play in the same building as odom every other night and remind him that everytime he kisses that chubby bitch, he tasting his c*ck!
now thats comical!
GREAT PICK UP HOUSTON
I always thought the cavs should have picked him up….not that im a cavs fan but i think he would have played well on a winning team and alongside lebron sort of like boobie gibson aka Keisha Cole….rockets is a good fit though if they let von wafer not sure what happen there if not there kinda of the same player.
Sloppy second?That whore was engaged to Shaun Phillips from the Chargers before Lamar.But I’ll take Shad over any Barry except Rick.