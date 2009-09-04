Sources: Ramon Sessions Could Sign Offer Sheet With Minnesota

So much for Ricky Rubio. Word out of Wisconsin is that Ramon Sessions could be on the verge of receiving an offer sheet from the Timberwolves, which in all likelihood would end his time in restricted free agency limbo this summer. While T-Wolves fans should rejoice, I can’t say that Jonny Flynn is happy to hear this.

While the Bucks would have seven days to match the deal, unless he signs for dirt cheap, you have to think that they let Sessions walk with Brandon Jennings ready to play and Luke Ridnour/Roko Ukic in tow. And with about $3.7 million of their mid-level exception still available this season, the T-Wolves should be able to come to terms on a nice deal.

Last season Sessions started 39 of the 79 games he played in, averaging 12.4 points and 5.7 assists per game. And at only 23, it’d be smart to make a long-term investment in the young PG. While all talk since Draft Day has been that GM David Kahn was going to play Flynn alongside Rubio, you can’t really do that with the 6-3 Sessions.

So what now? Does Sessions start from Day 1? Does he start the season coming off the bench? What do you say to Flynn after you drafted him and then clearly showed “favorite son status” with Kahn’s frequent flyer miles doing all the talking.

While I’d love to see Sessions on the Knicks, something that has been rumored all summer, it looks like Minnesota might be his best option as Donnie Walsh isn’t going to put the money on the table. With a young core of Al Jefferson, Kevin Love, Wayne Ellington and Flynn, those are some great pieces for new Coach Kurt Rambis to work with, and for Sessions to get the PT he’s been looking for.

What do you think? Should/will Sessions sign with Minnesota?

Source: The Journal Times

