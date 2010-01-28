South Carolina fined $25,000 after beating Kentucky

I thought they only did stuff like this in football.

If you missed it, on Tuesday night unranked South Carolina knocked off No. 1 Kentucky in one of the most electric college basketball games of the season so far. As the Gamecocks were putting the finishing touches on the W in the second half, star guard Devan Downey (30 pts) urged the fans to come celebrate on the court, and after the final buzzer, they obliged.

As it turns out, one of the things that makes college hoops great is frowned upon by the SEC. Yesterday the conference slapped South Carolina with a $25,000 fine for allowing its fans onto the court.

“This policy is designed to create a safe environment for everyone who participates and attends our athletic contests,” SEC commissioner Mike Slive said in a statement to the media. “The security and protection of our student athletes, coaches, officials and fans is our primary concern.”

The rule was made in 2004, an off-shoot of the Pacers/Pistons NBA brawl and partially thanks to a fight between Clemson and South Carolina players during a football game. SC was fined for storming the basketball court after a 2005 win over Kentucky, and if they have one more such incident in the next three years, the fine will jump to $50,000.

“I’m pretty sure the University’s got some money somewhere to pay the fine,” Downey said.

“I’m not saying it’s right, wrong or whatever, but when you beat a No. 1 team in the country, you want to remember that moment in a special way,” he added. “Yeah, I told them to come on the court.”

