South Carolina fined $25,000 after beating Kentucky

I thought they only did stuff like this in football.
If you missed it, on Tuesday night unranked South Carolina knocked off No. 1 Kentucky in one of the most electric college basketball games of the season so far. As the Gamecocks were putting the finishing touches on the W in the second half, star guard Devan Downey (30 pts) urged the fans to come celebrate on the court, and after the final buzzer, they obliged.
As it turns out, one of the things that makes college hoops great is frowned upon by the SEC. Yesterday the conference slapped South Carolina with a $25,000 fine for allowing its fans onto the court.
“This policy is designed to create a safe environment for everyone who participates and attends our athletic contests,” SEC commissioner Mike Slive said in a statement to the media. “The security and protection of our student athletes, coaches, officials and fans is our primary concern.”
The rule was made in 2004, an off-shoot of the Pacers/Pistons NBA brawl and partially thanks to a fight between Clemson and South Carolina players during a football game. SC was fined for storming the basketball court after a 2005 win over Kentucky, and if they have one more such incident in the next three years, the fine will jump to $50,000.
“I’m pretty sure the University’s got some money somewhere to pay the fine,” Downey said.
“I’m not saying it’s right, wrong or whatever, but when you beat a No. 1 team in the country, you want to remember that moment in a special way,” he added. “Yeah, I told them to come on the court.”
What do you think of the SEC’s fine?
“$25,000!? Good Lord that’s a a lot of money!”
That’s BS. European sports deal with higher levels of absurd violence but yet aren’t regulated the way we are here. Let the kids celebrate.
free marketing for the SEC.
rushing the court for a win over a conference opponent you play twice a season is kinda weak. you’re supposed to be in those games, especially at home. i get they had been #1 for almost a whole two days but you don’t have to be so shocked.
I heard fans were actually giving either the coach or the AD a dollar here and there to help pay for the fine.
I agree with something epic light that, you rush the court regardless.
Only down part is when you have teams that haven’t done something really spectacular and fans still rush, then it becomes played out.
Wonder where that fine money is going to go though? Someone’s pockets are going to be a little fatter lol.
Hey speaking on that, these conference officals and Stern and other sports leagues should be accountable in telling where money goes that comes from fines.
I have heard it goes to charitys and stuff, but I feel like that is just a general answer to make people overlook where it really might be going.
Money just being tossed around with no account. Shame.
yeah bad rule….to impose a rule in college because of a fracas in pro sports isn’t right. rushing the field/court is a part of college sports- its accepted protocol across the nation, so the fear of a brawl spilling out isn’t the same as it would be in the pro game.
Don’t know if $25,000 is fair or not but whenever
an emotional mod rushes onto a field or court there
is a real possibility of serious injury. There needs
to be a price to pay in order to prevent it. Whatever
that number or action needs to be, I’m for it.
Jack, you obviously don’t understand, or don’t want to understand the spirit of college sports. It’s college, let the kids have their fun before entering the real world.
Dumb rule… The rule was implemented because of an NBA incident, not something that happened in the NCAA. Artest is a spoiled NBA player with a guaranteed contract. No college athlete is going to charge into the stands and throw away their scholarship, therefore ruining his/her athletic career. That alone is enough to deter student/athletes from repeating what happened at the Palace.
Let’s the kids celebrate. It was a huge win for a small school. Downey dominated.
Ironicaly, in England, our most well known and celebrated sporting moment was when fans ran on the pitch before the game even ended.