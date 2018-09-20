Michael Jordan Will Have A Role In ‘Space Jam 2’ If He Wants It

Getty Image

LeBron James has taken to life in Hollywood about as quickly as you’d expect from someone who has lived there for three years already. But now that his full-time job is based out of Los Angeles his other endeavors with SpringHill Entertainment have taken off as well.

The most notable of those endeavors is, of course, a new Space Jam movie. SpringHill officially unveiled that LeBron would star in the film alongside Bugs Bunny, and the huge get for production is Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who will serve as a producer on the film. The biggest question, outside of which NBA stars will get their powers stolen by Monstars, is will one former NBA great — and hero of the original Space Jam — appear in Space Jam 2?

James and SpringHill have made it clear that the movie is not a sequel as much as a Space Jam film set somewhere in the Space Jam universe at, you know, another Space Jam Time. But whether that time involves both James and Jordan is very much up in the air. James spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in a lengthy profile that chronicled his involvement in the entertainment industry and his very busy summer.