Sneaker Contracts Are Keeping Some NBA Stars Away From LeBron’s ‘Space Jam 2’

04.10.19 34 mins ago

Getty Image

With the Lakers season over, exit interviews done and, uh, Magic Johnson gone, LeBron James can officially turn his attention to his summer projects.

The biggest of those is Space Jam 2, which is due out in a couple of years and is supposed to begin filming this summer. One of the biggest issues for LeBron and Warner Brothers right now is filling out the cast, particularly with regards to bringing in other NBA stars.

In the original, the Monstars steal the powers of Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues, and Shawn Bradley, and one would assume the second would need at least something similar for the plot. The issue Warner Brothers is apparently running into is not everyone wants to be, or can be, involved. Giannis Antetokounmpo has already reportedly turned down a role, which is rather big given his stature in the NBA and, most importantly, that he’s one of the biggest stars on Nike’s roster.

