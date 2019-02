Getty Image

The long-anticipated sequel to the 1996 classic Space Jam will begin filming this summer during the 2019 NBA offseason. The news was anounced over All-Star weekend by the film’s star, LeBron James.

LeBron got the kids in Charlotte excited about Space Jam 2, which starts filming this summer pic.twitter.com/qqJwCNy1b8 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 16, 2019

“We start filming it his summer, so that’ll be crazy,” James said.

James will star in the film, following in the footsteps of Michael Jordan, who led the Looney Tunes to defeat the aliens in the first movie. Ryan Coogler, the director of films such as Black Panther and Creed, will produce the project.