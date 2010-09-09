Team USA prepares for Russia; Lakers’ Matt Barnes arrested

Call ’em whatever you like: Thrillers, classics, epics, or just games with so many balls on display they’d make the Borat director’s cut. Either way, after the last couple of days of World Championship goodness, we don’t wanna see Team USA in another sloppily vicious 30-piecing when they face Russia today. Tip-off is at 11 a.m. EST, so make sure you’re on DimeMag.com to check out our live blog of the action. The biggest X-factor in this game for the U.S. will be Derrick Rose. Russia’s strength is inside, but if Rose can penetrate and get to the rim to draw fouls with his hang-time and body control, he can literally take some of Russia’s bigs out of the game … Over/under on Rocky IV, “Miracle on Ice,” 1972 Olympics, and Hulk Hogan vs. Nikolai Volkoff references? We don’t even wanna guess … Even if Apollo Creed and Ivan Drago suited up, it will be hard for USA/Russia to top the intensity of yesterday’s Serbia/Spain matchup. Down the stretch every bucket was punctuated with guys screaming, scowling, exploding off the bench, and various other unintentionally goofy reactions … Serbia was up 8 with four minutes left, but Jorge Garbajosa, Marc Gasol and Rudy Fernandez prevented things from getting out of hand with some quick buckets. With 25 seconds left, J.C. Navarro (27 pts) and Gasol ran a textbook pick-and-roll that left two bodies in its wake and resulted in a Gasol dunk to tie the score. Last possession for Serbia, point guard Milos Teodosic dribbled around (seemingly) aimlessly before launching a three from Montenegro that dropped with 3.5 seconds left. Just an incredible shot. On Spain’s last chance, Garbajosa — whose was understandably a little incapacitated since Milos (12 pts, 8 asts) had just shot his eyes out — turned the ball over, and that was it … When Rudy Fernandez was walking off the court dejected after the loss, was anyone else thinking that might be the last time Rudy is ever on NBA TV? … Turkey/Slovenia was just a rout. Ersan Ilyasova led the home team with 19 points in what was nearly a 30-piecing, while Hedo Turkoglu added 10 points and 7 dimes … The Sacramento Bee reported that Matt Barnes was arrested and booked Wednesday night on a felony domestic violence charge. “Both parties had visible injuries but Barnes was determined to be the primary aggressor,” the report said, only identifying the alleged victim as a woman with whom Barnes lived with and was dating … And you thought winning a championship would make Ron Artest chill out? Please. You’ve probably seen the photos of Ron-Ron getting pulled over recently while driving a (street legal) Indy-style racecar, and now he’s talking about auctioning off his 2010 title ring for charity. His choice obviously, but can’t he just give up some of his own money? … Yeah, we know the story is getting a little old, and reality is setting in, but please bear with us any everybody else who watched the NBA from ’96 to ’08: But are we really in a place where Mustafa Shakur and Chucky Atkins are getting more interest from NBA teams than Allen Iverson? When A.I. wound up on the lowly Tier 7 in Dime’s Free Agent Tracker, a lot of people bashed our decision, but Allen is getting zero interest and it’s almost time for training camp. His career may very well be over … We’re out like Espana …
I don’t care how bad that shot was, Serbia deserved it…
is it me, or today’s smack was kinda short
Iverson is getting no interest for good reason. He’s not as good as he was, and hasn’t played NBA-level ball in more than 6 months. Plus he’s a locker room cancer. Please just let him go away, Dime.
Dimemag has a hard-on for Iverson!
I think every basketball Mag had/has a hard-on for AI. He was the main superstar when all these magazines kicked off.
So is this Team USA/Russia game on TV at all? Or perhaps even a web cast?
Check atdhe.net/index.html chicagorilla. You can see it live there, although the quality is not that good.
I honestly can’t tell if the author of this article is joking when they say the X-factor is Derrick Rose using his hang time and body control to get to the line. You do realize that he has only shot 7 ft so far in 6 games, making only 4 of them. Even Chandler has shot more free throws than Rose so far.
Rose has been about as aggressive in attacking the paint as Damon Jones was during his playing career.
If your looking for other ways to hype up Rose, why don’t you talk about his “Improved 3pt shot” because he hit 3 out of four last game from HIGH SCHOOL range, which apparently means all of a sudden hes the next Ray Allen.
Or even better, how about you reference the SI article that says Rose is the vocal leader on team usa. Seriously, have you heard some of this guys interviews, he literally can’t talk. How’s a mute, with a speech disorder supposed to be the vocal leader of a team full of stars.
I understand the need to have a robin to Kevin Durant’s batman, but lay off the Rose bandwagon, and mention someone who is actually deserving of the praise. How about Billups or Gordon for that matter.
Oh, my god, why Barnes was arrested, in our imagine, he is a good man, so i think the NBA suould release some rules to manage their players.
@M, why do I feel like you are setting me up? I go to the link and some sort of virus rapes my CPU right.
Tupac deserves a shot in the league, it might blow his cover of being dead though… oh wait, that’s Mustafa, I thought he was still in Arizona trying to be a starter.
@”the truth” — It says Rose will be the X-factor because Team USA will do good IF he gets in the lane and draws fouls. That’s not praise, it’s analysis.
Barnes is from the Lakers, I think even if he gets jail time, the NBA would just give him a light tap on the wrist. Or work out a parole schedule during tight stretches during the season. haha
@jimmyjack
Don’t bother. He’s been hating on DRose with no regard to using logic or intellect. I usually try not to accuse people of hating either, because it’s so overused now’n’days. But this is hating at it’s best.
So I will ask the question again that I’ve been asking since the Rose bashing has begun.
@Truth
Name the former American PGs that have had these GREAT games in FIBA that everyone is expecting Rose to have. D.Williams, C.Paul, J.Kidd, Kirk Hinrich, Stephon Marbury, Allen Iverson, Gary Payton. I mean what exactly do you expect from DRose? Especially since Rat Face doesn’t have an actual offensive system in place.
I just don’t understand the hate. Sure he’s getting a little more hype than usual, but that’s because no one else on the team has star power outside of Durant. Rose is the next most explosive player on the team. But because you never have actually watched him play (other than these FIBA games) you may not realize just how good he actually is.
So please show me some numbers or analysis that shows the other guards being so much more dominant than Rose has been.
At least Dime still uses Allen Iverson in its vision statement. And I mean it in a good way.
Can someone just hire Alf? the top 100’s getting a bit old
Y’all dint have espn3? Been watching all these games. Great quality too.
Atdhe.net is a great resource for any television from a computer. Espn, bball games, NFL, even normal tv shows.
And after seeing the game between spain and serbia one has to wonder why rudy is on his way out of the league, why navarro never really made it (he kept spain in that game in the first quarter and led their comeback in the fourth). i mean, what happens once these guys arrive on american soil?
Man i wish the A guys were there right now. with either wade lebron or kobe walking onto the court in the Apollo Creed uncle Sam outfit.
navarro scored 10ppg in his only season, which isn’t that bad. but he played in memphis, so it’s obvious why he went back to europe.
and I think rudy could become a 15ppg scorer in the NBA, but mcmillan just didn’t use him right.
Barnes and his then fiance, Gloria Govan, appeared on VH-1’s Basketball Wives and defended how strong their relationship was. Barnes got into a Twitter beef with a few of the other castmembers, leading to the trending topic #MattBarnesWho —–> [clicky.me]
Not really concerned with Russia. I’d be more worried about a team that had an ill backcourt. To me that will give the U.S. more probs. than 7 footers.
LOL Wow Matt Barnes is really gettin his goon on official this summer.
I’m sorry, you not gonna tell me that other dudes around the L don’t complain, practice hard everytime and are without any basketball sin.
It’s simply stupid that no team is looking at A.I. when it’s at least 5 teams that REALLY need him. Dudes are blowing the diva/cancer up way more than it should be. Seems like he will possibly be getting his overseas on or retiring, but I just don’t see where it’s right.
Was Matt Barnes fighting with that same chick on basketball wives that thought she and Matt had the perfect relationship? lol.
honestly, if it weren’t for Allen Iverson, its hard to believe basketball (street) magazines like Dime and Slam would even exist
iverson should sign with the miami heat!!!
hire Alf? sheeeeit….just block his email
Andrew Ridgely wrote a lot of those songs, played bass and surely manned a few poles.
Matt Barnes hitting a woman….smh. WTF is with people smacking around women. Just dump ’em and move on to the next
If Iverson hadn’t been such an egotistical asshole for the past 4-5 years somebody may want him on their roster
game is on espn
Put AI down as one of those guys that will be broke like Pippen in 2 years. Wanted to start although his skills have diminished, quit on his team, sound like traits you want for your roster.
Loved AI back in the day, he’s not that guy or near it anymore.
Barnes needs to go to Doug Christie for counseling, that should be his punishment.
Melo gave the Nuggets a list for trades and it’s now only the Knicks or Bulls.
Nuggets management, for the last time, need to trade dude before you get nothin.
Chicago could probably put together a better package
@Dizzle
Really? Chicago? I’d give up anyone on the roster not named Rose for 1 year of Melo. Noah is near the end of his contract so I doubt any team will want him. But Gibson and Deng with a draft pick is not too bad a deal for Denver. Since Melo’s worth drops because you are only renting him for one year.
