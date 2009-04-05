Spartans are “close to special,” North Carolina is just nasty

After Michigan State upset UConn in the first of yesterday’s Final Four games, Jim Calhoun said, “We’re pretty good, but they’re close to special.” But are the Spartans special enough now to handle North Carolina? State came out hot like cayenne pepper on UConn, seemingly scoring on every offensive possession for the first five minutes, punching UConn in the mouth first and maintaining that momentum throughout … Kalin Lucas scored 21, Raymar Morgan had 18 points, nine boards and five steals, and Durrell Summers provided the “One Shining Moment” image with his poster dunk on Stanley Robinson. MSU’s defense took A.J. Price out of his game (5-20 FG) and made Hasheem Thabeet a non-factor early, and the offense ran better than anyone expected, showing an athleticism that could help them hang in there against UNC … Now about those Tar Heels. They didn’t quite play their “A” game, yet they still dispatched of Villanova pretty easily. The Big Three of Ty Lawson (22 pts, 7 rebs, 8 asts), Wayne Ellington (20 pts, 5 threes) and Tyler Hansbrough (18 pts, 11 rebs) carried UNC, and the defense was too much for ‘Nova on an off shooting night … You notice how State has already been cast as the ultimate good guys? No only are they underdogs, Tom Izzo has played up the feel-good story of representing Detroit in these tough economic times for the city. Surprisingly, Carolina and its lineage of rich plantation owners doesn’t come off as sympathetic … What was up with ESPN’s Hubert Davis acting like it’s just a “possibility” Thabeet is going pro? Nate Miles will play another game at UConn before Thabeet does … Some of the Dime crew is in Detroit for some Final Four-related business. We’ve been watching the MSU fans drink all weekend like they’re gearing up for battle, and after they beat UConn somebody warned, “The city may be destroyed tonight.” … We were at UNC’s hotel a few hours before tip-off, and some former Tar Heels were getting mobbed by their fans (guys like Eric Montross). And for at least an hour, there was this older man with a huge crowd of people around him. For the longest we couldn’t tell who it was. Bill Guthridge? No. “The Kangaroo Kid” Billy Cunnigham? No. Turns out it was Tyler Hansbrough’s dad. Seriously. People were treating him like a rock star, asking him to autograph Psycho T’s #50 UNC jersey and pose for photos. That’s how nuts the Final Four can get …
The NBA postseason is taking shape, as the Sixers clinched a playoff spot with their win over the Pistons. The obvious story line going in was Allen Iverson‘s non-return to Philly, but it ended up being the Sixers’ current lead guard, Andre Miller, and their current “A.I.,” Andre Iguodala. Miller posted a triple-double (21 pts, 10 rebs, 12 asts) and Iguodala dropped 31 points … If Miller and A.I.2 are clicking in the playoffs like they were yesterday, whoever draws them in the first round — right now it would be Atlanta — has a problem. At least 2-3 times they hooked up for alley-oops where Iguodala got a step behind the defense and Miller found him right away, and a couple other times they connected on run-outs where Iguodala took off after a miss and Miller hit him with the TD pass for a dunk … Tired legs for the Pistons? On two of their most critical possessions late in the fourth, Rodney Stuckey (23 pts) and Rasheed short-armed threes off the front of the rim … Right on Philly’s heels for that 5th seed is Miami. D-Wade posted 33 points and eight dimes in their win at Washington last night, including a “Welcome to the NBA” dunk on JaVale McGee and a nasty step-back three on Dominic McGuire. Call it child abuse … Gilbert Arenas didn’t play. We thought we had a handle on Arenas’ schedule for the rest of the season: He wouldn’t play in back-to-backs, he wouldn’t play in many road games, and he’d definitely play against high-profile opponents. Last night’s game was in D.C., it wasn’t on a back-to-back, and it was against Wade’s very high-profile squad. So who knows what that was all about … Other big stat lines from Saturday: Dwight Howard went for 21 points, 23 boards and four blocks in a win at Atlanta; Rudy Gay scored 26 in a win at Milwaukee; Andrea Bargnani put up 23 points and four blocks in a win at New York; J.R. Smith dropped 34 points and seven triples in a win over the Clippers; and Brook Lopez posted 20 points, 10 boards and three blocks in a loss to Chicago … The Knicks’ loss officially knocked them out of the playoff race, but having won six games in a row, the Raptors are still breathing. “We keep playing. We don’t pay attention to the standings,” Chris Bosh said afterwards. “We just try to win the next game and they say we’re not eliminated yet, so until that day we have to prepare the right way for every game.” Not watching the standings? That’s the biggest lie Bosh has told since he said, “Maury, I’m 120 percent positive I am NOT the father!” … We’re out like Thabeet …
Maybe if Nova didn’t rush or force every possession they might have had a chance. Lawson is nasty and the final should be a close one.
“Not only are they underdogs, Tom Izzo has played up the feel-good story of representing Detroit in these tough economic times for the city.”
Why yall putting Detroit out there like that, it aint just tough here its like that every where. Hard times, ask my new Camaro how hard times are, Geeeeesssshhhh? Yall act like the recession aint in NY or something. ANYWAY MSU ALLDAY, WHO WANT WHAT!!!!
wow by the sounds of it MSU fan will destroy the city wether they win or lose.
Hasheem Thabeet was crap against MSU, it’s hard to believe that he could potentially be drafted in the top 3! He looks fragile for someone that big.
Wow, how long do you think it’s been since Montross was mobbed? Still outdone by Tyler Hansbrough’s grandfather though…
detroit has been garbage before the big crisis. the city was done. now its even worse. so i understand where dime is coming from.
The Magic will take the no.2 spot in the East. YEAH!
he said, “Maury, I’m 120 percent positive I am NOT the father!”
was that in one of bosh’s funny (all star campaign) videos or something?
still pullin for charlotte to sneak in. big game vs. detroit coming up. maybe g.o.a.t. can suit up on the sneak tip.
The Pistons are done. No playoffs for them I think
R.I.P. Allen Iverson
R.I.P. Detroit Pistons
They both killed each other.
But AI killed the team in a more painful way. Fuck AI.
The Pistons were gonna fall apart with or without AI. The team is garbage right now. They had a little run, but the team just isn’t good. Tayshaun is overrated now, Rip can spot up, Stuckey is ok, Sheed doesn’t care, McDyess is garbage, Maxiell is, well I can’t lie, dude is a beast, but that’s it.
They have the same thing that the Laker fans have with thinking everyone is just better than they are. Sorry.
I love how bum asses keep tryin to make it like the pistons were undefeated before Iverson came lol. No one on that team was even allstar worthy BEFORE he got there so there wasn’t much to kill. Them losing the last 4 playoffs killed them. I mean did you really think prince was gonna evolve into some go to guy? Stucky was gonna turn into D-wade over the summer? So stucky is supposed to be the new billups? no, so maxiell is ben wallace 2.0? no. They don’t got the legs or the depth like they used to so they was done wayyy before iverson got there. They traded away their starting pg of like what, the last 6 years and its IVERSONs fault their not messing right away? Were they the #1 seed before iverson got there and I just missed it?
@ post 13
But people aren’t noticing that before AI came. Because everyone is playing off each other, where the individual weaknesses are overshadowed by the team play of all the Pistons. But then, this selfish prick came in, destroyed the chemistry with his retarded jacking, whined when he cannot get what he wants, and finally, quit on his team when they needed him the most.
‘They had a little run, but the team just isn’t good.’.
Wow, but damn, where were you pointing this out when they were winning 5 straight Eastern Conference titles? Just isn’t good? Dominating the East for about 5 years ‘just isn’t good’? You know, I hate YoungFed as much I hate TMac(well, almost), but I think his squad is pretty damn good.
@ FED
How crazy is it in your neck of the woods? I know over on the westside of MI….everyone has essentially turned into MSU fans…you’re in ground zero…I know it’s gotta be nuts. :p
All this talk about iverson not wanting to come off the bench and being selfish is the biggest bullshit ive ever heard.
Its obvious that iverson not wanting to come off the bench is a problem, but last i remembered what the hell has rip done to be the “starting SG” over a.i. Seriously iversons a top 5 scorer – rip hasnt been in the top 15 once in his career. iverson’s a quicker, smarter, better passer also has better defence in my mind than rip has ever been.
If you ask me rips the one being selfish, imagine how much more effective he would be if he came off the bench for ai? better yet, Dumars should flip the script get ridd of hamilton and anyone else to bring back chauncey!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
How bout them raptors tho?6 in a row, still mathematically capable of making the playoffs especially with all the losing going on in the bottom half of the east.
A few posts with errors about the Pistons.
Strangely, they were undefeated before Iverson.
4-0, so no biggie.
The Pistons have had some nice stretches with either Rip or Ivo inactive. It is really for the best to not have both. Unless Stuckey were out, I guess.
McDyess is garbage? He might be the Pistons MVP this year.
Same dude said Maxiell is a beast? I guess on highlights. Pistons fans know that Max has a problem getting defensive rebounds. His offense is thin too.
Going to 6 straight ECF’s =/= winning 5 straight ECF’s.
Tay…he just doesn’t get used right. Maybe never will.
I forgot.
Walton/Lucas > Lawson/Ellington
Borat > Psycho T
Izzo > Whoever
Dumars has got to do some wizardry this coming summer man, Dee-troit just flat reeks right now. Good thing they have Izzo and Co. right now to keep MI afloat.
BTW there is only ONE Answer now. AI2 over there in Philly, is the only one now. The “other” AI is broke.
No mention of the Chreyl Miller/Scott Pollard confrontation on NBATV’s gametime last night?
Pretty tense and awkward.
@Fallinup
yeah its been crazy all weekend which kinda sucks for me cause I live downtown, but its still major fun. Drunk chicks everywhere (wish I was single) All the clubs and bars were jumping. Wish I had my Camaro to stunt in but they’re still making it, so oh well. Its pretty hype here now almost like the superbowl
@Dime
I know yall down here and yall couldn’t even give yo boy a holla. What da dilly yo? lol
@Post#18
Good job
@All yall Pistons haters
See yall in the playoffs B*tchhhhsssssss.
My boys got that ass whipped.At least Wayne Ellington moving on thats my man.But damn,they went out like some softies.Its all good though.Next year they’ll be better.If only Jay Wright could pull a legit big or 2 they’d be good.At least the Sixers clinched.We a TEAM these days.Them Michigan State cats play D and Izzo always pull them husky ass bigs that can bang.Jay Wright need to start stealing his big recruits.
@ Fed:
The playoffs? The Pistons actually know bout the playoffs?
Ha, Bron, I actually agree with you today…but I’d add at the end of your post that Iverson hasn’t helped matters. And the way he ended things (or Dumars did for him, anyway) was fairly unprofessional.
hahahaha the bosh joke killed me……but why arenas didnt play against the heat was because he didnt want to be outplayed by wade.
@Cliff — What happened with Pollard and Cheryl?
Once a team built on chemistry and confidence, lose that which made them what they are, it’s hard to get it back without some big changes. Hopefully that doesn’t happen to the Pistons. (I also hope that the big change is not Carlos Boozer, cuz even if he works out I just have never been able to stand the guy).
Now someone go tell Robinson that Summers left him a message… “Don’t Jump!!!”
GQ:
I was saying that they aren’t that good now. They had their run and they were a good team. As they are right now, this season, before, during and after AI, they aren’t. There is no blaming AI for their problems because even if he had never gone to Detroit, they weren’t going anywhere this season. Watch what happens to Boston in another year or so. They get old, lose motivation, get tired of running with one another…
In all fairness, AI does need a certain type of team (ie scrubs that need me to shoot 30 times a game) to be happy and he needs to look in the mirror and realize he isn’t the same player. Not like me, my boosties still get me the standard 8-10 inches off the ground. Game tight.
not a fan of nc but i give it to them they doing theyre thing i want msu to win but itll be close if msu defense is solid if not forget about it
Michigan State is the elite basketball program in the country…just check the stats…5 final fours in 10 years..
[www.youtube.com]
Just too nasty, indeed