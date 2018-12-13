Spencer Dinwiddie Has Agreed To A Three-Year Extension In Brooklyn

Getty Image

Spencer Dinwiddie has been spectacular for the Brooklyn Nets this season as a reserve point guard behind D’Angelo Russell. While he doesn’t start, he typically is on the floor to finish games, and on Wednesday, Dinwiddie had a monster performance with 39 points in a win over the Sixers.

Last year was the breakout for Dinwiddie, as he was thrust into action after injuries to Jeremy Lin and Russell turned things over to him. This season, his play indicates that was far from being a flash in the pan, as he’s averaging 16.9 points and 4.9 assists per game.

On Thursday, the Nets rewarded him for that play with a three-year extension.