The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the more pleasant surprises of this NBA season, as Kenny Atkinson’s team has crossed the midway point of the season with an above-.500 record and sit solidly in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

There are a number of players playing at a high level in Brooklyn right now, but few have had the impact of sixth-man extraordinaire Spencer Dinwiddie. Dinwiddie recently inked a contract extension with the Nets to keep him in Brooklyn for two or three more years, pending a player option, that will pay him around $11 million per year.

Dinwiddie is firmly in the Sixth Man of the Year Award race, but on Thursday it was reported by former NBA player and current TV and radio analyst Caron Butler that the Nets guard would be sidelined for a month or more with torn ligaments in his hand.