The Brooklyn Nets got off to a tremendous start to the season with dominant wins over the Warriors and Celtics to open their 2020-21 campaign, but saw their first stumble on Sunday night in a rather stunning loss to the previously winless Hornets in Charlotte.

Making matters significantly worse than just dropping a game, the Nets also lost a major piece of depth when guard Spencer Dinwiddie went down with what was initially called a right knee strain. The 27-year-old guard had emerged as a terrific scorer for the Nets in recent years, particularly as a sixth man, and while he was still finding his place in this new Nets rotation, his presence afforded them a backcourt rotation stocked full of scorers.

Unfortunately, further testing revealed that Dinwiddie, who went down after landing awkwardly on his right leg, had suffered a partially torn right ACL that would potentially end his season, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Brooklyn Nets starter Spencer Dinwiddie has suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. It was suffered on contact, and there is no other structural damage in the knee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2020

Whether Dinwiddie spent all season with the Nets or was eventually traded at the deadline, this season was an important one for him as he’s set to become a free agent this summer. Charania would go on to report that he’s expected to make a full recovery by the time next season begins, which is the silver lining in all of this, but his chance to show further value filling a new role on a team like Brooklyn or if he were to be dealt is gone.

For the Nets, the loss of Dinwiddie both takes away a key rotation piece while also seeing them lose one of their best trade assets should they have decided to pursue some frontcourt help down the line to create a touch more roster balance. Hopefully Dinwiddie’s recovery and rehab will go smoothly and he’ll be back on the court next season making plays for someone.