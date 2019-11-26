Spencer Dinwiddie Hit A Pull-Up Game-Winner To Beat The Cavs

After a rough start to the season, the Nets rattled off three straight wins in the absence of star guard Kyrie Irving, grinding out wins much like last year’s team that was a surprising playoff squad in the East.

That winning streak got Brooklyn to 8-8 on the season, and they looked to get above .500 on Monday night in Cleveland. Leading the way for the Nets during their hot streak has been Spencer Dinwiddie, who earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors earlier on Monday afternoon. He stayed hot against the Cavs, pouring in 23 points and dishing out nine assists in a 108-106 win.

The game was tied with under 10 seconds to play and Dinwiddie came to the forefront on both ends of the floor to get Brooklyn a win in regulation. First, he blocked Collin Sexton’s shot as the shot clock was winding down to force a shot clock violation and get the ball back for the Nets in a tie game. Then, he took the ball and shook free of Cedi Osman for a pull-up game-winner with just over a second to go.

The Cavs, with no timeouts, weren’t able to get a last-second heave off in time from Jordan Clarkson and the Nets picked up their fourth straight win to move to 9-8 on the season. It’ll be interesting to see if they can carry this momentum and run of good play going forward as they eventually look to bring Kyrie Irving back into the fold, but for now the vibes are good with the Nets and Dinwiddie looks back to the form that made him a go-to player in crunch time for Brooklyn a year ago.