Spencer Dinwiddie’s Clutch Shooting Gave The Nets An Overtime Win Over The Pistons

10.31.18 58 mins ago

Getty Image

The Brooklyn Nets have been on the wrong end of some close games this season, including a three-point loss to the Pistons in the season opener in Detroit.

On Wednesday night, they once again found themselves in a tight game down the stretch with the Pistons, this time on their home floor in Brooklyn. The Nets trailed by as many as nine in the fourth quarter, but Spencer Dinwiddie wouldn’t let them go down without a fight.

Dinwiddie had 17 points in the final quarter and overtime, hitting clutch shots late to keep the Nets in the game, including a deep three-pointer out of a timeout on a beautifully executed elevators play at the top of the key.

