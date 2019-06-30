Spencer Dinwiddie Took A Victory Lap After Reports Surfaced Of The Nets Landing Kevin Durant

06.30.19 55 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA, more than any other sports leagues, has empowered its players to have fun on social media. Few players have had more fun with this than Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who enjoys the opportunity to be engaging on Twitter. This has led to Dinwiddie’s online profile growing as he’s become one of the best sixth men in the league.

Dinwiddie had a pretty good afternoon on Sunday by nature of being employed by the Nets. Before free agency opened up, basketball fans learned that Brooklyn will land a trio of players on the open market: Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, and most notably, Kevin Durant. In response to all of this, Dinwiddie put his tweeting shoes on and got to posting. (ED. NOTE: we do not know if Spencer Dinwiddie owns tweeting shoes.)

Immediately after word of the Durant deal hit social media, Dinwiddie, who reports indicated was set to be part of the team’s meeting with Irving on Sunday, gave the basketball world a thumbs up.

