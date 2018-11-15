IG: sdinwiddie_2508

Earlier this week, groundbreaking comic book writer Stan Lee died at the age of 95. Lee was a writer, editor and publisher whose career spanned nearly seven decades and was responsible for co-creating numerous superhero characters in the Marvel Universe such as Spiderman, Black Panther, the X-Men, Iron Man, Thor and endless more.

His Marvel characters have dominated the film and television industry in recent years as their popularity has soared to an all-time high. Celebrities and everyday fans around the world took to social media to grieve his passing this week and pay tribute to the indelible impact his work has left behind on pop culture.

On Wednesday, Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie joined those ranks when wore these custom-made sneakers designed with Marvel comic book iconography for the Nets game against the Heat in Brooklyn.