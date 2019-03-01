Getty Image

Spencer Dinwiddie is just 25 years old and in only his fifth season in the NBA, but the Brooklyn Nets guard already has big, Marvel-esque plans for when he eventually retires.

In a conversation with Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, Dinwiddie revealed that he wants to build his very own “Iron Man” suit, a project that would require Dinwiddie to enroll in a handful of engineering classes and put together an “engineering team” that would be able to go full Tony Stark. Dinwiddie estimates that said project would cost upwards of $100 million, a figure he doesn’t quite have yet, (he just signed a 3-year, $34 million contract extension with the Nets in December).

Still, Dinwiddie figures to have the necessary funds by the time he’s done playing, and then it’s all hands on deck.