Nets Star Spencer Dinwiddie Wants To Build A Real Life ‘Iron Man’ Suit When He Retires

03.01.19 51 mins ago

Getty Image

Spencer Dinwiddie is just 25 years old and in only his fifth season in the NBA, but the Brooklyn Nets guard already has big, Marvel-esque plans for when he eventually retires.

In a conversation with Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, Dinwiddie revealed that he wants to build his very own “Iron Man” suit, a project that would require Dinwiddie to enroll in a handful of engineering classes and put together an “engineering team” that would be able to go full Tony Stark. Dinwiddie estimates that said project would cost upwards of $100 million, a figure he doesn’t quite have yet, (he just signed a 3-year, $34 million contract extension with the Nets in December).

Still, Dinwiddie figures to have the necessary funds by the time he’s done playing, and then it’s all hands on deck.

