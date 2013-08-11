Spencer Hawes Drops 58 Points At Jamal Crawford’s Summer Pro-Am

Who would’ve guessed this was going to happen? The Philadelphia 76ers’ Spencer Hawes did the unthinkable last night at Jamal Crawford‘s Summer Pro-Am in Seattle. The clumsy seven-footer dropped a 2013 summer record 58 points while grabbing 17 rebounds.

Big Spence went 19-for-30 from the field and 18-for-22 from the charity strike to give him the highest scoring mark of any NBA player so far this summer. Check the footage for yourself.

Last season Hawes shot a respectable 46 percent from the field and 35 percent on 3-pointers while averaging 11 points and 7.2 rebounds in a little over 27 minutes per contest.

The 76ers have more to think about than Hawes’ random offensive explosion in a summer league contest. The team has reportedly offered their still-open head coaching job to San Antonio Assistant Brett Brown, but Brown has yet to accept the offer. In a week it will be four months since Philadelphia’s professional basketball team had a head coach under contract.

Either way, this performance from Hawes is good for the Sixers in two ways: it increases his trade value (Ed. note: probably not), and general manager Sam Hinkie may have just found a new half-broken Ferrari to take on a test drive.

