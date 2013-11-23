Spencer Hawes’ Fading, Off-Balance 3-Pointer To Force OT

11.23.13 5 years ago

Down by three points Friday night, with just 1.1 seconds remaining, 7-1 Sixers center Spencer Hawes was the perfect choice to take the game-tying three-pointer. We know because his off-balance, leaner from the left corner rattled home, sending the game to OT and capping a remarkable Philadelphia comeback in the final minutes.

After receiving the pass in the corner â€” right in front of the Bucks’ visiting bench â€” Hawes had just enough time to spin around and chuck the ball at the hoop before the buzzer sounded. The high-arcing prayer dropped through, and Hawes holstered his guns. The shot concluded a 10-point turnaround for Philadelphia in the final two minutes of the game.

In OT, Evan Turner scored eight of Philadelphia’s 13 points and the Sixers escaped with their sixth win of the year, 115-107. The loss was the seventh-straight for the Bucks, whose record is 2-9.

