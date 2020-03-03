The New York Knicks have won back-to-back games and just announced former superagent Leon Rose as their new president of basketball operations, so one would think there would be some rare positive vibes around the franchise.

Wrong.

Instead of discussing R.J. Barrett’s best game as a pro in taking down the Houston Rockets, the big story in the NBA right now is the Knicks feuding with Spike Lee, a man that has spent literal millions of dollars to watch a very bad franchise for decades with a loyalty that is almost impossible to understand. The reason for the spat is that Lee entered Monday night’s game through the employee and media entrance, but was eventually stopped at the elevator and asked to go back outside and to the dedicated celebrity entrance. This led to an argument that was captured on video, but the Knicks insisted was smoothed over after James Dolan went to talk to Spike at halftime.

Lee took issue with the Knicks public statement on the matter and went on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday morning to tell his side of the story and say he’s been using that entrance for 28 years and that he’s being harrassed by Dolan. The Knicks followed that up by releasing a statement calling Lee’s side of the story “laughable” and then literally including a grainy photo of him shaking Dolan’s hand and a picture of the entrance that says employee and media entrance.

New York Knicks Statement on Spike Lee pic.twitter.com/19JcvhFKO7 — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 3, 2020

It is an incredible choice to pick a fight with your most famously loyal fan over something so seemingly harmless as what entrance he goes through, but this is the Knicks so it should probably come as little surprise. It’s opened up the door for plenty of jokes, particularly from longtime Knicks antagonists, including one Reggie Miller, who took the time to jab at his longtime rival Spike Lee and invite him to switch his allegiance to the Indiana Pacers.

https://t.co/Vl3sX408ND OOOOHHHHH have the MIGHTY have fallen.. This wouldn’t happen at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, maybe finally time to switch your allegiance Spike… — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) March 3, 2020

Miller and Lee famously tangled in the 90s when Reggie put on a show in the Garden after a back-and-forth with Lee. They’ve since become friends, but Reggie couldn’t help himself here but to take a jab at his rival turned buddy and the franchise he loved torturing as a player.