Spoiler: NBA All-Star Reserves Leaked

I was talking to someone at the NBA the other day, and they told me that they go to great lengths to keep the names of the players that make the All-Star team under wraps until they’re officially announced. Someone apparently forgot to forward that memo to Yahoo! Sports‘ Adrian Wojnarowski & Marc J. Spears. According to them, here’s your All-Star reserves:
East
Rajon Rondo (Celtics)
Derrick Rose (Bulls)
Paul Pierce (Celtics)
Chris Bosh (Raptors)
Gerald Wallace (Bobcats)
Joe Johnson (Hawks)
Al Horford (Hawks)
West
Deron Williams (Jazz)
Chris Paul (Hornets)
Pau Gasol (Lakers)
Kevin Durant (Thunder)
Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks)
Zach Randolph (Grizzlies)
Brandon Roy (Blazers)
Among the notable candidates left off the team are Chris Kaman (Clippers), David Lee (Knicks), Chauncey Billups (Nuggets) and Josh Smith (Hawks).
What do you think? Who do you think was snubbed?
Gerald Wallace? Crash???? Say what?!
I would have taken Kaman over Gasol. Also would have taken either Noah or Lee over Horford.
about time for d will
no snubs this year.
the right players made it (save for allen iverson)
Gasol shouldn’t have made it, and Bargnani should be on the East man. THANK GOD Deron made it.
There’s no way Pau gets on this list and no Chauncey! Coaches suck, bunch of band wagon riders!
Also how can you have only 1 Cavalier (LBJ) but 2 hawks, and 2 celtics?
GTFO! this man belongs in the all star team. more so than Gerald Wallce.
but at the end of the day I blame Kevin Garnett.
Good for gerald wallace. glad for him.
Agrees w/ posts 2 & 3.
D Rose!!! That’s what’s up!
You have to assume the reason Gasol is on there is because of the Monster return he had. You can’t blame him for being hurt, and he was killing it in Dec.
So DRose should be starting when Iverson is gets hurt. And Bosh should start when KG is hurt.
This will also give DWade and Lebron and opportunity to see what its like to play with DRose…great recruiting tool!!!! oooh this may work out in our(chicago) favor.
Only gripe with East:
Al Horford!? Josh Smith has been the best player on the hawks all season.
West: Looks good to me.
I think all the players should boycot the allstar game and make A.I play against himself for 40 minutes. Im sure A.I would be in his glory until he he has to pass the ball, even doe its to hihmself.
That is one small east team there. I disagree with the selections, anyone who has read any post of mine can guess who and why…
@6 who would you like them to add from the Cavs? C’mon dude, stop kidding yourself.
…Anyways, congrats to the Hawks for getting TWO all-stars! And now we can end all this Deron Williams talk about about being a snub. Movin’ on up!
Young Money for the 2011 All-Star Game. I’m starting the campaign now!
Monte Ellis: Team sucks, but is having a better season than Brandon Roy.
Andrew Bogut:
15.9PPG/10.2RPG/2.1BPG/1.9APG and the Bucks have already won more games halfway through the season than they were predicted to win all year.
i think Paul Pierce doesnt deserve a spot on the East Team… Should have been David Lee, Josh Smith, Iggy, Barnagni or Stephen Jackson
monte ellis was robbed! gasol’s barely played!!
d rose doesnt deserve it….lee, noah, or Iggy should have that sport. (I guess Iverson took Iggy’s spot) I dont think that Pierce and Rondo should have made it. I understand that the good teams deserve multiple players, but guys are having better years than Pierce. I agree that Roy shouldnt have made it over Ellis too. Ellis has become an Elite scorer, which is hard to do when your organization is falling apart around you.
Take KG and AI out of the east starting lineup and replace them with JJ and Bosh.
Rose should not be starting, when JJ is the best player(guard) on a team with 7 more wins.
If Rose started the season the way he’s been killing it in the last month or so, then maybe. Then again, if he played like this from the gate, maybe the Bulls would be challenging the Hawks for that 3rd spot.
Damn! There goes the Hawks chemistry! No way Josh Smith easily stomachs Horford making the team and not Smith. (Smith deserves it over Horford; he has been more key to team this year than Horford by a bit.) Josh’s performance for second half of season is bound to take a nosedive.
Smith’s whiney on-the-court attitude probably did him in with a few coaches, which cost him the slot.
Iguodala?!?!?! I’m a Sixers fan and even I say hell no to that.
Shoot, he’d have trouble cracking the sophomore team…
Good for Zach!
Pau doesn’t deserve it on the West; otherwise, West is real legit.
My home town allegiance says noah should of made…His game isn’t pretty but neither was Ben Wallace Tyrone Hill and Jamaal Magloire’s but they made it. But I’m surprised J-SMOOVE didn’t make it and Ellis too but in Montas case it’s tough because who are you gonna take out. Maybe he’ll get in if B-roy skips the game to heal up
So Johnny you think Iggy Lee and Noah should’ve made it ove Rose Rondo and P squared……………I hate the celtics but I can’t even bring myself to go that far
I feel like Josh Smith is the biggest snub in the east, and I like Horford but am surprised to see him there.
Roy deserves it and people arguing for Ellis must be holding the injury against him.
I’m not sold on Paul Pierce over Stephen Jackson or even Andrea Bargnani. Both are having better seasons than Paul Pierce.
David Lee would get my vote over Al Horford. His numbers are better. Al Horfords team has more wins, but shit, is that a big shocker going into the season that the Hawks would be better than the Knicks?!!?
As for the West, the only players in the conference who can (possibly) gripe are Chris Kaman, Monta Ellis and Chauncey Billups. And since ONLY THREE in the entire conference can gripe, I guess the coaches got it right for the most part. Outside of possibly Pau Gasol, who doesn’t deserve (or earned) a spot as an all-star?
david lee should have made it but i really dont have complaints on the team in terms of the west. yeah, bout time dwill made it! maybe ray-ray or vc but other than that i can not complain on picks!
HORFORD?
WHAT ABOUT DAVID LEE/BROOK LOPEZ?
please pass me some of what the voters were smoking
Pau? dude has only played 29 games. would of much rather seen kaman or landry take that spot. hell, even marc gasol has had more of an impact this season.
FINALLY DERON WILLIAMS. I thought I was gonna have to start kickin some asses! Ha.
I am thrilled to see D Will on the list! I am also happy to see Derrick Rose!
I honestly think Boozer deserves the spot way more than Gasol does, but as long as D will made it, I wont bitch and moan.
Horford only made it over Smith because he got voted in as a center.
@ Netstar: Brook Lopez? I don’t care what his stats are, the best player on the worst team in the history of the NBA is NOT worthy of All Star consideration!!
No Chauncey Billups? Man o Man
Rajon Rondo (Celtics) – Sure…hes the backbone for the celts…
Derrick Rose (Bulls) – Cant complain this yr…hes playing great
Paul Pierce (Celtics) – This is a joke…far better players this season than PP
Chris Bosh (Raptors) – Personally think he should have taken KG’s spot…hes playing at a way higher level than KG is this season
Gerald Wallace (Bobcats) – No comment…I thought this was a typo when I first read it
Joe Johnson (Hawks) – Sure…solid shooter
Al Horford (Hawks) – Again..no comment…I would never have even thought of Al when I was picking players..
West
Deron Williams (Jazz) – sure…about time…
Chris Paul (Hornets) – sure…
Pau Gasol (Lakers) – what a joke…
Kevin Durant (Thunder) – definitely
Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks) – yep…I personally thought he should be in Duncans spot…Dirk is having a stellar season..
Zach Randolph (Grizzlies) – have never liked him…but he has potetianl to put up big numbers..
Brandon Roy (Blazers) – sure…
Since Iverson will be playing…not to mention starting…I wont be watching the game…its turned into a media moneymaking joke…instead of the watching the “good hard working” players get what they deserve..
should be called the NBJ….national basketball joke
They got it right…I’m happy for G. Wallace
D-Will is nice, and deserves a shot, but how can you leave out Chauncey??? I know all you dick riders been cryin about deron gettin screwed the last few years, but that does not mean he deserves it over Chauncey this year…
I can’t believe how many of you think Bargs should have made the team. I’m a huge Raps fan and I love Il Mago’s game but he is no allstar … yet
rick773:
Haha…i had too many thoughts in my post and didnt read that after I wrote it. I dont think that they all should play over the three of them, I just dont think that all of them deserve to be on the team. I like Rondo on there, but im just not sure Garnett and Pierce both need to be on the team. Garnett was voted in so you cant complain there, but Pierce isnt really having an All-Star season in my eyes. I also may be a little biased there. And I also cant bring myself to call Rose an All-star. Maybe he scores but I just dont think hes an All-star player yet. Hes too one demensional.
Id take wallace on the list over lee anyday…
a)Lees team sucks
b)his stats are bloated simply cuz of d’antoni’s system
c)wallace does way more giving you more points, just as many rebounds, not to mention blocks and steals(something lee knows nothing about)
I agree, gasols spot should of went to his bro or laundy who has been killing for the surprise rockets.
Joakim Noah DESERVES.
WHAT! NO TRACY MCGRADY! AWW HELL NAW! LOL!
I don’t agree with Pau or Paul being on but everyone else I am cool with.
Glad for D. Will and hope he takes MVP. Dude might be in slavery mode though. Thinking if he do to much that Sloan gonna come out and bench him or whip that a$$ lol.
In the West I agree Gasol is easily one of the 12 best players but he has missed so many games I thought Kaman was more deserving. I guess you could say Billups and Ellis were snubs but you can’t justify taking them over the 5 guards on the team. In the East I’m mystified by the Horford pick. David Lee and Josh Smith were both more deserving. And to anyone who says the Cavs should have multiple All-Stars I say that’s horseshit. LeBron is the only All-Star on that team. No one else is even remotely deserving.
Billups for Gasol and someone more deserving than Rose. Otherwise they look pretty good.
bron42…
d’antoni is not running SSOL. he doesnt have the horses for it right now, so what you are seeing is a slower pace. so please dont say that its the system bloating lee’s stats.
and the team definitely does not suck. they are probably a fringe playoff team at best, but if you have watched them at all (minus the dallas game) they compete hard every game.
g. wallace is def deserving. i wouldnt take his spot away. but i would argue that lee is having a much more effective season than al horford.
to all the people dissing on Gerald Wallace:
don’t be retarded. he is one of the leaders in the league in rebounding after a career avg of 7rbg. that’s sick!
now al horford… def solid all year but no all star. i’d be pissed if i was josh smith.
lastly,
I am a nets fan and a brook lopez fan. but he is not an all star this year. even with good stats he has gotten abused by the likes of roy hibbert, boozer, lee, and yes al horford. no use getting 20-10 if the C on the other team gets 25-15 right?
Brook is a young dude with a lot of potential but no all star until he steps up his D and helps the nets win more games.
first of off..iverson deserves/earned to play in the all star game..cmon ppl how can u guys hate on someone like AI..we all loved him for his thug mentality and hood personality..the game and rap integrated and he was that bridge..thats why you see lebron throwin the roc sign, or artists takin interst in sports teams..thats just something i had to get off my chest..soo i will say it loud and clear if anyone thinks AI doesnt deserve his spot then they are the biggest hypicrotes out there..now to the all star team..cmon man horfod..thats messed up..if ur takin a second hawk it should be josh smith even more than ever Jamal ‘primetime’ crawford..even in my books young buck gets a nod over rose..young buck would break the assist record in a game like that..u heard it here first..on the west..ye id sooo take pau off for kaman..and i can’t believe no big shot billups in there..but you cant punk chris paul either..and d-will has to gget up on that cuz he’s gonna tear it up..my darkhorse mvp pick is d-will!!
and please guys wheres MONTAAAA!!!!!!
I’m just glad that all of the good young point guards in the L will be playing. The All-Star Game is only as good as its point guards, and with Nash, CP3, Deron, Rondo, and Rose pushing the ball we could have some excitement on our hands.