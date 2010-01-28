Spoiler: NBA All-Star Reserves Leaked

I was talking to someone at the NBA the other day, and they told me that they go to great lengths to keep the names of the players that make the All-Star team under wraps until they’re officially announced. Someone apparently forgot to forward that memo to Yahoo! Sports‘ Adrian Wojnarowski & Marc J. Spears. According to them, here’s your All-Star reserves:

East

Rajon Rondo (Celtics)

Derrick Rose (Bulls)

Paul Pierce (Celtics)

Chris Bosh (Raptors)

Gerald Wallace (Bobcats)

Joe Johnson (Hawks)

Al Horford (Hawks)

West

Deron Williams (Jazz)

Chris Paul (Hornets)

Pau Gasol (Lakers)

Kevin Durant (Thunder)

Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks)

Zach Randolph (Grizzlies)

Brandon Roy (Blazers)

Among the notable candidates left off the team are Chris Kaman (Clippers), David Lee (Knicks), Chauncey Billups (Nuggets) and Josh Smith (Hawks).

What do you think? Who do you think was snubbed?

Source: Ball Don’t Lie

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.