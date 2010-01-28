Spoiler: NBA All-Star Reserves Leaked

#Paul Pierce #Kevin Durant #Derrick Rose #Chris Paul
01.28.10 9 years ago 88 Comments

I was talking to someone at the NBA the other day, and they told me that they go to great lengths to keep the names of the players that make the All-Star team under wraps until they’re officially announced. Someone apparently forgot to forward that memo to Yahoo! Sports‘ Adrian Wojnarowski & Marc J. Spears. According to them, here’s your All-Star reserves:

East
Rajon Rondo (Celtics)
Derrick Rose (Bulls)
Paul Pierce (Celtics)
Chris Bosh (Raptors)
Gerald Wallace (Bobcats)
Joe Johnson (Hawks)
Al Horford (Hawks)

West
Deron Williams (Jazz)
Chris Paul (Hornets)
Pau Gasol (Lakers)
Kevin Durant (Thunder)
Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks)
Zach Randolph (Grizzlies)
Brandon Roy (Blazers)

Among the notable candidates left off the team are Chris Kaman (Clippers), David Lee (Knicks), Chauncey Billups (Nuggets) and Josh Smith (Hawks).

What do you think? Who do you think was snubbed?

Source: Ball Don’t Lie

