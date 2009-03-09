Sponsor an NBA Player

It took Bill Simmons $10 and about 45 minutes to say what he wanted about Mike Dunleavy. ESPN’s Page 2 columnist has been a Clippers’ season ticket holder for longer than anyone should be forced to, and so he decided to sponsor Dunleavy’s Basketball-Reference.com page at the suggestion of a reader.

Simmons’ $10 bought him a full year of visibility and a license to write whatever he wanted want – as long as he kept it pretty G-rated. Here’s what he went with:

“I wasted tens of thousands of dollars on Clippers tickets from 2004-2009 thanks to Dunleavy, only one of the most dreadful coach/GM’s in NBA history. What’s another 10 dollars?”

When we first saw this, a bunch of us around the office wanted to get in on the action. But not everybody runs as cheap as Dunleavy, Sr. And there are a bunch of guys who are already locked up: MJ, Kobe, Hakeem, Brandon Roy to name a few.

So here are some suggestions, but mind that dollar sign, some of these get pretty steep.

Legitimately great, retired players

* Oscar Robertson – $155/year (His stats are so ridiculous, you know this page gets a ton of views…)

* Wilt Chamberlain – $300/year

* Bill Russell – $135/year (That’s a bargain for all those rings…)

* Karl Malone – $195/year

* John Stockton – $155/year

* David Robinson – $120/year

* Chris Mullin – $50/year (no-brainer for Pat…)

* Reggie Miller – $130/year

* Charles Barkley – $185/year (Say something clever, and maybe you could end up on TNT…)

Today’s Best

* LeBron James – $475/year

* Dwyane Wade – $155/year

* Tim Duncan – $220/year

* Ray Allen – $215/year

* Chris Paul – $130/year

Is LBJ’s page really worth more than twice as much as Wade’s?

Current/Former NBA Players to sponsor for reasons other than greatness

* Stephon Marbury – $120/year (unfortunately, Gerry McNamara‘s page doesn’t have an option for sponsorship, so here’s the next best thing for CGF)

* David Lee – $45/year (a good choice for CGF if Steph is too pricey…)

* Troy Murphy – $25/year (Austin, this would be a great move as the President – and member – of the Troy Murphy Fan Club)

* Josh Howard – $30/year

* Robert Swift – $15/year

* Birdman Andersen – $25/year

* Leon Powe – $20/year (To quote Aron, “He’s amaaaaaaaaazing.”)

* Rick Brunson – $10/year (In the late ’90’s, my friends and I called him the “Human Apple Turnover” – not as funny as it was then…)

* Damon Jones – $20 (If you go with this, the word “clown” must be used.)

* DeShawn Stevenson – $15 (Same as above…)

I’m not sure where I”m going to fork over the cash, but my early frontrunner is Bernard King at $80/year. Growing up, my grandfather used to tell me never-ending stories about King’s J…. “Let me tell you about that Bernard King! What a jump shot!”

Source: BBR