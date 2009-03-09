Sponsor an NBA Player

It took Bill Simmons $10 and about 45 minutes to say what he wanted about Mike Dunleavy. ESPN’s Page 2 columnist has been a Clippers’ season ticket holder for longer than anyone should be forced to, and so he decided to sponsor Dunleavy’s Basketball-Reference.com page at the suggestion of a reader.
Simmons’ $10 bought him a full year of visibility and a license to write whatever he wanted want – as long as he kept it pretty G-rated. Here’s what he went with:
“I wasted tens of thousands of dollars on Clippers tickets from 2004-2009 thanks to Dunleavy, only one of the most dreadful coach/GM’s in NBA history. What’s another 10 dollars?”
When we first saw this, a bunch of us around the office wanted to get in on the action. But not everybody runs as cheap as Dunleavy, Sr. And there are a bunch of guys who are already locked up: MJ, Kobe, Hakeem, Brandon Roy to name a few.
So here are some suggestions, but mind that dollar sign, some of these get pretty steep.
Legitimately great, retired players
* Oscar Robertson – $155/year (His stats are so ridiculous, you know this page gets a ton of views…)
* Wilt Chamberlain – $300/year
* Bill Russell – $135/year (That’s a bargain for all those rings…)
* Karl Malone – $195/year
* John Stockton – $155/year
* David Robinson – $120/year
* Chris Mullin – $50/year (no-brainer for Pat…)
* Reggie Miller – $130/year
* Charles Barkley – $185/year (Say something clever, and maybe you could end up on TNT…)
Today’s Best
* LeBron James – $475/year
* Dwyane Wade – $155/year
* Tim Duncan – $220/year
* Ray Allen – $215/year
* Chris Paul – $130/year
Is LBJ’s page really worth more than twice as much as Wade’s?
Current/Former NBA Players to sponsor for reasons other than greatness
* Stephon Marbury – $120/year (unfortunately, Gerry McNamara‘s page doesn’t have an option for sponsorship, so here’s the next best thing for CGF)
* David Lee – $45/year (a good choice for CGF if Steph is too pricey…)
* Troy Murphy – $25/year (Austin, this would be a great move as the President – and member – of the Troy Murphy Fan Club)
* Josh Howard – $30/year
* Robert Swift – $15/year
* Birdman Andersen – $25/year
* Leon Powe – $20/year (To quote Aron, “He’s amaaaaaaaaazing.”)
* Rick Brunson – $10/year (In the late ’90’s, my friends and I called him the “Human Apple Turnover” – not as funny as it was then…)
* Damon Jones – $20 (If you go with this, the word “clown” must be used.)
* DeShawn Stevenson – $15 (Same as above…)
I’m not sure where I”m going to fork over the cash, but my early frontrunner is Bernard King at $80/year. Growing up, my grandfather used to tell me never-ending stories about King’s J…. “Let me tell you about that Bernard King! What a jump shot!”
how bout mark price? my fav all time, gave all us skinny, short, white kids hope
$70/year for Price. Not bad
-AK
I knew somebody named apple turnover growing up.But I aint sponsering none of these pussies.They need to sponser me.
“Is LBJ’s page really worth more than twice as much as Wade’s?”
Its actually more than 3 times more than Wade’s :
* LeBron James – $475/year
* Dwyane Wade – $155/year
….Bob McAdoo….
Whats the object of the sponsorship? Retirement Fund?
I remember back in the day playing the arcade game Run’n Gun and everytime we’d knock down a triple with the Mark Price character (it wasn’t an official NBA game) from Cleveland we’d yell out “What’s your Price??!!”. Thanks to this site I now know the answer is $70!
Murphy is great value for $45, he’d have plenty of takers thanks to the great season he’s putting together (especially fantasy-wise).
Also in the white boy fan club, how about Gorilla (Joel Przybilla) for $25 … great value for a starting centre!
TWO WORDS: CARLOS ARROYO
chuck hayes FTW!