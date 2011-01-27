Spotted: Three Goggles Glasses

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Portland Trail Blazers
01.27.11 8 years ago 2 Comments

Missed out on a Three Goggles t-shirt? Don’t worry, the Blazers have your back. For tonight’s game against the Celtics, anyone with $3.00 in their pocket can stop by the Fan Shop and pick up some Three Goggles glasses. Inspired by the creativity of Blazer fans who began making their own goggles, don’t miss out on your chance to floss like Patty Mills, Rudy Fernandez and Nicolas Batum in the Rose Garden. (And sorry, but these are available in-arena only.)

What do you think?

