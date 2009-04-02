Springtime in Cleveland

I’d imagine that everything in Cleveland is so wonderful right now. The Cavs are 36-1 at home, Barack Obama picked them to go to the Finals, flowers are in bloom, Drew Carey is skipping around the streets holding hands with Mimi… you get the picture.
It’s gotten so good in Cleveland that the “LeBron in 2010″ worries have turned upside down. When Cavs’ owner Dan Gilbert was pressed on the question per usual recently, he suggested that there’s a “one-in-a-million” chance that LBJ will leave his home city.
“I haven’t really gone through and literally said that if our superstar weren’t to be here what would [the franchise value] be the next day because in the one-in-a-million chance that that would happen, that wouldn’t be the time you would be evaluating that anyway.”
“Everything’s philosophically driven. We just say, ‘Look, if we can create the best environment, the best franchise, a winning franchise in a city that I think loves its sports teams, then we’re in the best chance and opportunity to not only keep our greatest people but to attract others.’ . . . To me, it’ll take care of itself.”
Gilbert is just doing what any good owner should – deflect a question and plug your “product” at the same time. But seriously Dan, is Cleveland such a wonderful place to play that it’s a “one-in-a-million” shot that James would leave? If we’ve learned anything about the LeBron rumor mill over the last six months it’s that no one can really predict what he’ll end up doing with any accuracy. We’ve heard the “he’s 100% gone to New York” from “sources close to James” and we’ve heard “he’s definitely staying in Cleveland” too. No one has a clue what he’ll end up doing.
But one thing is for sure. Without LeBron, Cleveland won’t look anything like it does right now.
Before the hate happens nice read Katz! Cleveland better soak it up too. Cause with the trend of loyalty these days,
winter is right around the corner.
The cavs would trade him next season rather than letting him walk for nothing.
yes even if Cleveland does everything right to keep LBJ, the pressure of the possibility / potential of being the GOAT – (both as a basketball player and a global icon) is just too much a deciding factor for him to move to a big market team (NYC). Its not saying that if he moved to NY he’ll become the greatest and most popular ever, but it makes it a whole lot easier. Nike for sure is hoping for this to happen.
If there was no MJ to try to live up to, or surpass, he wouldn’t leave Cleveland for sure. But its a business, and that’s something we’ve always heard from him.
They’ll look like a 2-FAN-TEAM and that’s including Gilbert.
and IF they win the chip this year (or next), that’s even more reason for him to move since he wouldn’t feel “obliged” to the city of Cleveland anymore
Ny is in the position to get two stars.. that havent reached their prime yet. if the celtics can do it with players on the decline i know players are droolin at the chance to be paired with another star and good players.
trade for a group of stars and potential and picks… cause without Lebron that team is lottery bound for years… but u can come out a winner(sort of) if u get at least quality back at most positions…
LeBron’s not leaving Cleveland for that horrible organization that is the NY Knicks. Cleveland has a great owner, soon-to-be GM and Coach of the Year, along with a 25 year old sidekick in Mo Williams and a solid core for the future. They’re also in position to add a star in 2010. Oh, and he loves NE Ohio – as hard as that is to get through your heads. Oh again – NY can’t do offer nearly as much with the lowered cap space.
Get over yourselves NY, no one cares anymore except Dime and their NIke associates.
Obligatory 2010 story…….
The sun was even out here today in Cleveland! (It’s supposed to snow on Monday)
its always sunny until you get shot.
No way LeBron will leave the cavs, it’s his home town and most kids grow up wanting to play for their home town team.
Plus after years of building this team he is in a position where he could win it all, no way he wants to do that again with the knicks.
Well, I hope he won’t leave Cleveland. But judging as how these things go, he probably will.