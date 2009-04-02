Springtime in Cleveland

I’d imagine that everything in Cleveland is so wonderful right now. The Cavs are 36-1 at home, Barack Obama picked them to go to the Finals, flowers are in bloom, Drew Carey is skipping around the streets holding hands with Mimi… you get the picture.

It’s gotten so good in Cleveland that the “LeBron in 2010″ worries have turned upside down. When Cavs’ owner Dan Gilbert was pressed on the question per usual recently, he suggested that there’s a “one-in-a-million” chance that LBJ will leave his home city.



“I haven’t really gone through and literally said that if our superstar weren’t to be here what would [the franchise value] be the next day because in the one-in-a-million chance that that would happen, that wouldn’t be the time you would be evaluating that anyway.” “Everything’s philosophically driven. We just say, ‘Look, if we can create the best environment, the best franchise, a winning franchise in a city that I think loves its sports teams, then we’re in the best chance and opportunity to not only keep our greatest people but to attract others.’ . . . To me, it’ll take care of itself.”

Gilbert is just doing what any good owner should – deflect a question and plug your “product” at the same time. But seriously Dan, is Cleveland such a wonderful place to play that it’s a “one-in-a-million” shot that James would leave? If we’ve learned anything about the LeBron rumor mill over the last six months it’s that no one can really predict what he’ll end up doing with any accuracy. We’ve heard the “he’s 100% gone to New York” from “sources close to James” and we’ve heard “he’s definitely staying in Cleveland” too. No one has a clue what he’ll end up doing.

But one thing is for sure. Without LeBron, Cleveland won’t look anything like it does right now.

Source: Real GM