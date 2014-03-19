Sprite Announces Limited Edition LeBron James Drink

On Wednesday, Sprite announced it would be releasing Sprite 6 Mix in commemoration of LeBron James. It will feature the traditional lemon-lime flavor Sprite drinkers know well, but with a soupÃ§on cherry and orange flavoring as well. With so many LeBron PE sneakers, it makes sense he’d get his own limited edition drink, too.

The drink will be available across the nation for a limited time only in 19.2-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles, reports ESPN’s Darren Rovell:

“I never imagined I would have my own flavor someday,” James said in a statement. “I had a great time working with the Sprite team to turn my favorite flavors into a pretty cool variation of one of my favorite brands. I’m proud of what we created and I’m excited for my fans to try it.” James has had a deal with the Coca-Cola brand since his rookie season.

According to Rovell, among the largest soda brands, Sprite had the biggest volume growth, a 0.6 percent rise in 2013.

The Wall Street Journal adds that special packaging for the flavor features “a custom logo sporting James’ name and jersey number, and his initials appear on the background of thee label.” The new drink’s design also “features a custom ‘6’ with a crown integrated to represent James’ most popular nickname â€” ‘King James.'”

It’s good to be king, especially if you’re hoping to have your own custom soda pop.

