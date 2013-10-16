New Sprite Commercial Features The Intense “LeBron Face”

Sprite has decided to kick off an interesting marketing campaign with LeBron James. Their new ad centers around something they refer to as the “LeBron Face.” Or, in the parlance of our time, the hashtag #LeBronFace. Regardless of the moniker, or the medium, the new commercial shows people from all over the country rocking their own LeBron face.

The LeBron Face is meant to display the tenacity and the “intense passion” LeBron brings to the game of basketball. Watch as LeBron and teenagers across the country display their own iteration of the LeBron Face.

While Sprite’s LeBron Face is a nice marketing gimmick, we perfer the countenance LeBron wore when he and his Heat teammates were down 3-2 heading into the Garden for game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics.

That’s our favorite #LeBronFace because it’s the one that got him over the final hurdle on his path to a first title.

