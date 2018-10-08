Getty Image

The Spurs guard rotation took a huge hit on Monday when it was announced that Dejounte Murray had suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. Murray’s injury occurred in a preseason game against the Rockets and it was announced shortly afterward that he would need an MRI.

Everybody figured the injury report wouldn’t be good, but there’s always hope that the injury would be a hyperextension or even a sprain. An ACL tear really does feel like the worst case scenario, but it was reported on Monday that Murray did, indeed, suffer the tear.

Torn right ACL for @DejounteMurray. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) October 8, 2018

The ACL tear was later confirmed by another reporter, and shortly after that the Spurs themselves updated their injury report on Murray.