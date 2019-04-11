The Spurs Created A Touching Tribute For Dirk Nowitzki’s Final Game

Dirk Nowitzki finished his NBA career on the road against the Spurs on Wednesday. The Mavericks legend had a wonderful send off on Tuesday in Dallas and he concluded it by announcing his retirement. It would have been the perfect way to end a career, but instead, he had to play one final game in San Antonio. A weird footnote to his amazing career.

The Spurs could have just ignored the moment and let it play out as normal. Dirk never wanted the retirement tour he got. He just wanted to go out and play. However, San Antonio couldn’t help but acknowledge the greatness that is Dirk’s career.

Before Dirk’s final game the Spurs played him one final tribute video of all the incredible moments he had in his career against them. It features clips against Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, the time he won MVP, and even some playoff eliminations. It’s a really touching sentiment from an organization that didn’t have to do this.

