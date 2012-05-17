Spurs Fan’s Hair Tribute To Matt Bonner Too Cool For School, Earns Suspension

What is it with Spurs fans and shaving their heads into the likenesses of their favorite players? Earlier we showed you the cut that combined Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili on one dome. That was intense, yes â€” but did it earn anyone an in-school suspension? Only Matt Bonner can claim that.

Patrick Gonzalez of Woodlake Hills Middle School in San Antonio, Texas, said he’s been a big Matt Bonner fan, so he wanted to take his tribute to the next level with a haircut in his appropriately Bonner-esque red hair. No problem, right? The only person (probably) who’s ever wanted to do this for Matt Bonner should be fine to do this, right? Not exactly. His first-period teacher called the cut distracting. It also does look a little like Radiohead’s Thom Yorke. That the teacher is dead-on right â€” I mean, honestly, look at it; that haircut is about to drain a corner three â€” doesn’t mean it should get a suspension, though.

His mother says she asked permission, but the school says it wasn’t granted. Gonzalez, for one, is upset and will shave his head to avoid a suspension. Gregg Popovich, make this wrong a right.

Is his haircut distracting?

