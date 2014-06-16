Watch The Spurs Give “HAND” Salute As Kawhi Leonard Accepts Finals MVP Trophy

Kawhi Leonard is as soft-spoken as they come. Whether this is premeditated to present an air of mystery or a real discomfort with the limelight, Kawhi is now a star after becoming the youngest player since Magic Johnson to win the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award, which means he’s permanently in the public’s eye. His teammates showed their appreciation for the ascending star by holding up a single hand during the trophy presentation, commemorating some of the biggest hands in the entire Association.
Leonard even shirked his obvious shyness and let out a holler as he was announced the winner by Adam Silver.
After again delivering in Game 5 with a team-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, two assists and a block while fouling out against LeBron James, Kawhi was allowed to bask in the glow of his performance.
Find out why and how Kawhi was given the MVP from BBall Breakdown’s Coach Nick:
Of course, Pop, gave a big bear hug to the bear:
Here are some more shots of the 2014 NBA Finals MVP celebrating with his mom and his teammates:
I’m not a Spurs fan, but congratulations to them on handing Miami their a$$es to them. I am so happy for Leonard, as along with Durant, it’s hard not to root for someone so humble and so talented.
Thank you NBA for an absolutely amazing season. And thanx to Dime for doing an awesome job with giving us the news.
“Kawhi is now a star after becoming the youngest player sinceMagic Johnson to win the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award, ”
“Is that right?” -Tim Duncan
TD was 23, kawhi is 22
I was like “is Kawai going to be the mvp?! that would be great, but would be a great surprise, too… Could it be Diaw?! Or Kawai?” This was a helluva finals.
the single hand thing is because of leonard’s big hands? i thought it was because its their 5th championship ring…