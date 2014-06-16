Watch The Spurs Give “HAND” Salute As Kawhi Leonard Accepts Finals MVP Trophy

Kawhi Leonard is as soft-spoken as they come. Whether this is premeditated to present an air of mystery or a real discomfort with the limelight, Kawhi is now a star after becoming the youngest player since Magic Johnson to win the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award, which means he’s permanently in the public’s eye. His teammates showed their appreciation for the ascending star by holding up a single hand during the trophy presentation, commemorating some of the biggest hands in the entire Association.

Leonard even shirked his obvious shyness and let out a holler as he was announced the winner by Adam Silver.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After again delivering in Game 5 with a team-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, two assists and a block while fouling out against LeBron James, Kawhi was allowed to bask in the glow of his performance.

Find out why and how Kawhi was given the MVP from BBall Breakdown’s Coach Nick:

Of course, Pop, gave a big bear hug to the bear:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Here are some more shots of the 2014 NBA Finals MVP celebrating with his mom and his teammates:

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.