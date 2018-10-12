Getty Image

It’s been a tough offseason for the San Antonio Spurs. Despite getting a very good player in DeMar DeRozan in return, the organization will be reeling from the loss of Kawhi Leonard for years to come.

But they also have some pretty pressing matters in the short term to address. Their first-round draft pick this summer, Lonnie Walker, tore his meniscus last week and will have to miss 6-8 weeks. Not long after that, Dejounte Murray – the team’s presumed point guard of the future – suffered a torn ACL and will sit out the entire season.

If that wasn’t enough, news came down the pike on Friday that San Antonio’s second-year guard Derrick White has a left plantar fascia tear and is likely out for two months.