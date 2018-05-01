Getty Image

The San Antonio Spurs enter this summer with significant uncertainty regarding their top star for the first time in nearly two decades. Not since Tim Duncan flirted with going to the Orlando Magic in 2000 have the Spurs had to deal with the prospects of losing their star player, but the apparent rift between the franchise and Kawhi Leonard threatens that incredible run of continuity.

Leonard missed all but nine games this season due to a lingering quadriceps injury and spent the majority of the second half of the season in the New York area to be with his doctors. As weeks of Leonard’s absence became months and ultimately the entire season, it was apparent that the Spurs were just as frustrated as everyone else at the lack of updates regarding his status, with Gregg Popovich regularly referring to “Kawhi’s group” as the ones reporters needed to ask about his injury.

This summer is critical for Leonard as he is able to re-sign with the Spurs on a super-max extension if they were to offer it to him, which would pay him $219 million over the next five seasons. However, San Antonio is understandably wary of handing out that extension to a player that missed an entire year with a mysterious quad injury and there have been grumblings for months that Leonard could find himself on the trade block.