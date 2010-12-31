Spurs stay on hot streak; UConn women’s streak snapped at 90

No disrespect to Caron Butler — who is one of our favorite guys to work with in the NBA and tougher than your first night in prison — but at this stage in his career, if he is your primary scoring option against a team like the San Antonio Spurs you’ll have to play an almost flawless game to win. Without Dirk Nowitzki (knee) in the lineup on Thursday, the Mavs had to lean on Caron (30 pts) against the Spurs, and they just didn’t play perfect enough to get the W … Meanwhile, the Spurs were overloaded with options. Tony Parker (14 pts) and Manu Ginobili (15 pts) did their thing, Gary Neal dropped 21 points and 5 triples, and Tim Duncan (17 pts, 11 rebs) had his moments where he took over to keep Dallas at arm’s length … As Pau Gasol builds up his ring count, Amar’e Stoudemire proves he’s pretty damn good without Steve Nash, and Blake Griffin leaves a trail of bodies in L.A., Duncan keeps sliding down the list of power forwards you’d want on your team right now. But just when you want to write him off, TD shows flashes of vintage dominance. During one stretch in the second half when the Mavs were threatening, San Antonio fed Duncan the ball on the block repeatedly and he put Tyson Chandler in the chamber of robotic buckets … Brian Cardinal started in place of Dirk. That may actually be the biggest drop-off in talent you can have in the League at the same position on the same team. Dirk is a Top 10 player in the NBA, and Cardinal has to be in the Bottom 10 … Jason Kidd posted his 106th career triple-double, finishing with 12 points, 10 boards and 13 assists. Fun fact: J-Kidd’s first triple-double was on April 5, 1995, in a Mavs win over the Lakers. Dallas’ starting lineup that night? Kidd, Lucious Harris, Jamal Mashburn, Popeye Jones and Lorenzo Williams. OKC Thunder coach Scott Brooks came off the bench for Dallas …
amare better watch it. looks like dwight concentrated extra hard makin his free throws just to show him up tonight.
“Your jump shot is like a good woman. It will never leave you. Your jumping ability, that’s like those girls you meet at the club. They’re only with you when you’re in the League.” Chris Webber and Charles Barkley gave knowing nods and laughs. And if Kenny is right, does that mean Josh Smith is in danger of ending up old and alone?
LMFAO!!! nice line… guess bron gotta get that stroke goin’ before he ends up old and alone as well…
Spurs are on a roll.
Too bad Dirk was out.
Gary Neal should get some ROY votes but Beast Griffin is taking that honor.
Damn Kenny Dropped the line of the year! lol! Dwight vs Amare was a retty great match up and i enjoyed sseeing them go at it all night. Centers dont go at it like that anymore
Why hatin on Caron? He dropped 30 in the Spurs; if someone ist to blame than blame Jason Terry.
And hell, i anticipated Mavs vs Spurs as an attractive showdown, but when i saw that the white guy on Dallas was Brian Cardinal and not Dirk i turned off my TV immediately.
Though you guys might be out like 2010 today
“And if Kenny is right, does that mean Josh Smith is in danger of ending up old and alone?”
Lol. That’s cold. How you think Rondo feels about that?
……with that reliable j…
damn…like 2 lines bout the knicks game??that was a good game and u made it seem like they got completely murked…jus 1 bad quater did em in…gave KGs calf more attention than the other 2 games played last night (which was news from earlier the day b4)…nom nom nom..slurp slurp slurp
but forreal…amare needs to learn how to box out..like now
no mention of chucks line of the year?
“i wanna give a shotout to…………………….wats the name of the rockets coach?”
lol
On a 5 game winning streak, with 3 of those games against legit teams (two of whom are… umm, the best team in each conference. yeah, that.)
And the haters are silence.
After talking shit like they’re fireworks in New Year’s eve after I say I actually like the trade.
DAAAAAAAAAAAMN.
Calm down QQ.
Let’s wait till after the honey period. You know deep inside there’s a lot about this team that you can see blowing up in your face during the regular season and Playoffs. Orlando has always been the prototypical NBA front running team.
@ Dime. I agree with Lester. If anybody should get the blame for the loss against San Antonio last night it should be Terry. He and Barea were just constantly pounding the ball into the hardwood and trying to go 1 on 5. Caron Butler did his thing and held it down best he could in the absence of Dirk. Also the Mavs had some matchup advantages that they quite frankly didn’t take advantage of. Kidd had a size/strength advantage against Parker and Marion had the same against whomever was guarding him and Rick Carlisle just didn’t utilize that. However the Spurs do have arguably the most talented collection of guards at their disposal and they leaned on them plus some timely Duncan buckets to get the best of their instate rivals.
The Magic are streaking and their offense is really starting to come together and a job well done goes out to SVG. However Orlando is looking very Phoenix Suns like in their play and that’s kinda scary. They had New York on the ropes last night and they still almost lost that game. Orlando”s defense has looked very suspect pretty much all year long and that is a problem that still plagues this team. They’re gonna need figure things out on that end if they wanna get back to the Finals. We’ve already seen how Boston plays D and were getting a good look of Miami’s as of late. Can Orlando get on or get to that level of D? Also JJ Redick deserves some votes for 6th man of the year. I don’t think he’ll win it but he had been putting in work off the bench and deserves credit/recognition for continually raising his level of play
Unless the Magic sign another big man. They are still doomed once the “PLAYOFFS” start so dont get your panties wet just yet. They still have to send away some pieces in order to get that guy and i think Nelson will be the guy sent packing since Arenas was just brought in. That Uconn streak is amazing and will most likely will never be broken as long as we live. What an Amazing run and losin last night was the best thing that could have happened to those Uconn because i had Baylor upseting them in the championship game either way. I dont know what to think about Dallas since they kept the game close without Dirk. I still will put my money on them choking as usual during the playoffs because we all know Dallas is a great regular season team. This new “TECHNICAL FOUL” thing needs to be gone by next season and Happy New Years to all…
@ 12:
Son, I’m not even saying we’re ready to be the best yet. The first thing I said bout the trade was that I like it, and that it is an experiment, that is either gonna work or not.
But dudes here didn’t even give it a chance, and hated like we traded Carter and Lewis for a box of gum.
It’s just fun to see haters shut the hell up after talking shit.
@ Bandwagon-J:
Cat, I’ve been ‘getting my panties wet’ for this team for about 5 years now, back when Detroit we’re bullying us til we cried our eyes out. So dont worry, even if this experiment fails, I’ll still wet my panties for my team
You? When have you been a Heat fan?
Oh right. That’s when Bron, Bosh, and Wade made a TV special with lot’s of glitter and you were fascinated by those blinking things called lights. Good job.
Dime, knock, knock, hello, JSmoove actually is shooting .400 from 3 pt. land this season–and he has taken quite a few of them this season–, so perhaps like his marriage this past summer, looks like he has found a good woman.
PS: As a Spurs fan, I have to admit we are the absolutely luckiest team in the world so far this season. Between playing good teams at the right time, pulling out an assortment of close games we should of lost, blowing late game leads and compiling such a good record with no legit big men (i.e. running and gunning), it’s amazing we’re 28-4. That;s just freaking amazing!!
Co-sign on some of the Magic comments above. But I see what you mean. Now is the time to be optimistic (after being more measured). I get it!