St. Joe’s Hit A Crazy One-Handed Buzzer-Beater To Force OT At Davidson

St. Joseph’s went on the road to face Davidson in A-10 conference play on Saturday and were 14-point underdogs to the Wildcats, so when they went down big in the first half it came as little surprise.

And then the Hawks made a second half charge to bring it to a one-possession game in the closing seconds. On their final possession, St. Joe’s struggled to get off a clean shot, but a one-handed, running prayer from Ryan Daly somehow found its way through the hoop.

Here's a slower replay. This MIRACLE three sends us to OT! pic.twitter.com/tfTWubor1j — A10 Talk (@A10Talk) January 11, 2020

Daly was 6-of-12 on three-pointers on the afternoon, but none were bigger or more ridiculous than this one. Daly, trailing the play, intercepted a pass meant for his teammate at the top of the key and just flipped it toward the hoop with one hand, somehow having the presence and awareness of his surroundings to keep his left foot behind the three-point line and not put his right foot down before he got the shot off.

The Hawks would lose in overtime by an 89-83 final, but that they made it as good of a game as they did and got to overtime on that wild of a play is a highlight of an otherwise tough season.