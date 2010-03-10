St. John’s University NIKEiD Hyperdunk

Today, the St. John’s Red Storm hope to earn another upset against Marquette. And when they take the court, check out the NIKEiD Hyperdunks that they’ll be rocking.
What do you think?
Other Hot Kicks From Nike:
– Nike Zoom Kobe V – Lower Merion SMU
– Nike Air Max Hyperize
– Nike Zoom Kobe V: Black/Deep Forest-Varsity Maize
– Nike Trainer SC 2010
– Nike Hyperdunk: Kobe Bryant x Aston Martin
– Nike Air Max LeBron VII P.S.
– Kill Bill Pack: Big Nike High & Auto Flight High
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
without looking it up, can anyone in the Dime office name the starters on the SJU team?!!?
mehn, that’s something there, tight sneaks
Good Question Heckler.
I know I can as I am a diehard SJU fan, 3 alumni and from QV. But on a side note, the kicks are hot.
@ KnicksFan84–
where is darryl ‘showtime hill’ and marcus hatten?
..and where is anthony mason jr?…he still balling on the current squad?
speaking of which, where are all the SJU players from them good teams in the mikey jarvis era? where erick barkley, lavor postell, chudney gray, bootsy and reggie jesse?
if your an alumni, you need to become a booster.
you need to holla at rick pitino to go back to nyc and coach the johnnies…
yo dime, put up some shots of the new under armour maryland kicks,. those shits are T-i-g-h-t……
Mason Jr. is still playing, he’s a 5th year senior.
Hatten and Hill are LONG gone.
This squad is a bunch of Jr’s and most will return so they got a shot at being legit next year I’d hope.