Stan Van Gundy Will Meet With The Pistons About His Future

Stan Van Gundy‘s tenure in Detroit hasn’t always gone especially well. When he was hired in 2014 as the team’s head coach and president of basketball operations, there was plenty of optimism that Van Gundy could turn around a franchise that had more or less gone stagnant and hadn’t made the playoffs since 2008-09.

But during his tenure in the Motor City, Detroit has made the playoffs once and was bounced in the first round. The Pistons have been a sub-.500 basketball team in each of the three years that they’ve missed the playoffs under Van Gundy, and he’s never led Detroit to better than 44 wins in a season.

With one year left on Van Gundy’s contract, Pistons owner Tom Gores wants to sit down and meet with him about his future. The report of the meeting comes via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.