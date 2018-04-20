Stan Van Gundy Will Meet With The Pistons About His Future

Associate Editor
04.19.18

Getty Image

Stan Van Gundy‘s tenure in Detroit hasn’t always gone especially well. When he was hired in 2014 as the team’s head coach and president of basketball operations, there was plenty of optimism that Van Gundy could turn around a franchise that had more or less gone stagnant and hadn’t made the playoffs since 2008-09.

But during his tenure in the Motor City, Detroit has made the playoffs once and was bounced in the first round. The Pistons have been a sub-.500 basketball team in each of the three years that they’ve missed the playoffs under Van Gundy, and he’s never led Detroit to better than 44 wins in a season.

With one year left on Van Gundy’s contract, Pistons owner Tom Gores wants to sit down and meet with him about his future. The report of the meeting comes via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Around The Web

TAGSDETROIT PISTONSSTAN VAN GUNDY

What To Listen To

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 7 hours ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 2 days ago 12 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 3 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 5 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP