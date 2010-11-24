Stan Van Gundy to Phil Jackson: You Don’t Know What You’re Talking About

Phil Jackson sure knows how to rub Stan Van Gundy the wrong way.
Jackson appeared on ESPN Radio’s “Waddle & Silvy Show” yesterday and predicted that if the Miami Heat continue to struggle this season, Pat Riley will take over as coach and do a better job than Erik Spoelstra. Which, of course, would be deja vu for Van Gundy, who left the Heat during the ’05-06 season in which Riley led Dwyane Wade and crew to a championship.
“If things don’t straighten out here soon, it could be the Van Gundy thing all over again,” Jackson said.
Irked by the comments, Van Gundy didn’t wait long to respond.
“Phil has no idea what ‘The Van Gundy situation’ was, because even though he coaches in our league, he certainly had no insight or knowledge of that,” Van Gundy said earlier today. “So an analogy he’d make to my situation would be totally useless because he doesn’t have any clue what the situation was in that case.
“To second-guess another coach and comment on a situation he knows nothing about — it’s inappropriate,” Van Gundy added. “And it’s also ignorant.”
Van Gundy’s Orlando Magic play the Heat tonight. I wonder if Stan will feel compelled to give Spoelstra some helpful tips on how to avoid the supposed “Van Gundy Situation.”
Sure SVG, no one knows that the Miami veterans forced you out and made Riley come back to the bench.
Seriously Stan? Keep telling youself that you needed “time to spend with your family” because no one outside of you believes that.
The guy continually is losing credibility…
like Phil’s the 1st one to call for Spo to get “van-gundied”…
The way Dime is reporting it, sounds like PJax was defending SVG. Could have been a lot more context I’m not aware of, though.
That having been said, SVG is right – what makes Jackson an authority there? SVG overreacting a little if you ask me.
I think the whole thing was Phils way of poking fun at Riley..
He knows the weight his voice carries in basketball.. look at it today JASON WHITLOCK (THE FOOTBALL GUY WHO DONT KNOW SHIT ABOUT BBALL) wrote a column voicing the same bullshit..
I bet Riles called PJ on the side and said
“you think you’re really fuckin funny dont you” lol
people are too sensitive, Jackson cracks a joke and everyone whines
Stan Van Dummy, if you know what went down in MIA and Pat knows what went down, why the hell would you respond to a random comment made by Phil? You just added fuel to the fire. “Youngster” (Melvin, “Baby Boy”)
@ Cynic
Youd have thought people would realize you cant believe damn near ANYTHING Phil says to the press..
He loathes the media and hes a true intellectual
What would someone do if they couldnt avoid something, hated it but had to be in the same room with it professionally??
Yeah id say funny cryptic shit too.. im just surprised he hasnt crossed the line lol almost did with the Arizona thing but still.. brothas could learn from him..
LMAO @ Buckets..
Good baby boy reference..
“intellectual” lol sure he is.
My two cents.
I can understand where Van Gundy is coming from.
I think PHil Jackson was wrong. He may be tweaking Spoelstra, the Heat or STan Van Gundy, but that’s another guys job, career and family he’s speculating and making fun with (Spoelstra).
Isn’t the NBA (and especially it’s coaches) a fraternity? Damn, there’s only 30 or so of them at one time. You think PHil would be a little less callous. I know his career is/was great, but can he let Spoelstra at least try to establish his? Look at all the speculation he’s causing, which is only going to put more heat on Spoelstra.
And this has nothing to do with whether or not Spoelstra is a good coach or whether I like him or not. Let the chips fall where they may. It’s just common professional decency.
S.A.C. you sound soft just like Van Gundy ( master of panic). A fraternity, please!. Phil’s giving it to Miami just like everyone else. We all know Erik’s days are numbered. Bottom line is dude cant coach. And his brother’s a joke also.
I can kinda understand where SVG is coming from but at the same time I don’t think it was so blatant that he had to respond. The way the NBA works if a team is struggling and not performing up to the way the organization feels that it can perform the coash is ALWAYS the first to go. It doesn’t matter what Phil Jackson said if the organization feels Spoelstra is doing his best then his job is safe and if not then he gonna get canned. Simple as that
@Roman.
Your terrible man! Lol. And I guess your saying your as hard as a diamond?
I’m looking at this strictly professionally like grown ups. Not personally. What did Eric Spoelstra ever do to Phil Jackson? Should he had not taken the job?
I know this is a web board and many people live out their anger, repression and fantasies on here, but you’re telling me Phil’s colleague’s like what he did to Spoelstra (despite what ever issues they have have with the Heats singings)? I don’t think so. That was a no class move, even for Phil.
It was cold blooded and highly unusual from one coach to another coach. Have you hear about any other coach speculating on Spoelstra’s future? Those two teams and coaches haven’t even been rivals.
Oh well. Let the chips fall where they may.
it’s just typical Phil playing mind games. If he’s wrong and Riley doesn’t takeover the bench, then good for the Lakers cause the Heat wont have a chance at a trophy with Spo at the sidelines.
If he’s right and Riley goes back to coaching, he can always say toldya so.
The kool-aid that Pat Riley gave SVG is so strong that he’s in denial that he got fucked. Spoelstra’s going to get axed unfairly since the Heat hasn’t become the juggernaut in reality that they theoretically appeared to be on paper, even with their weaknesses at the point and in the interior.
“My coaching staff was giving me some grief about it,” Spoelstra said. “They got a good chuckle out of it.” Did he? “Yeah,” Spoelstra said. “Come on. Everybody has had something to say about us. I can’t expect that I would be excluded from that. I’m sure some people are probably saying some stuff about me out there, other than him … First of all, I’m single, OK, so I don’t think I’ll be taking a leave from my team to spend time with my family.”
.. it’s not all about Van Grumpy
@s.a.c.
Just looking at a few quotes from Phil on the situation, and I’m sorry but I don’t see anything cold or personally wrong with what he is saying. For starters Phil was on a radio show, I’m assuming he was asked for his opinion on Miami, I’m sure he said what many of us have been thinking and tweeting about since Miami started struggling.
Anyway let’s take a look…
“But I think eventually if things don’t turn around, the weight’s going to fall there where, ‘We were promised this successes and we were hoping for it’ and I think there’ll be a real drive for the players to have some kind of change. It’s easier to change coaches than it would be to change teams after they made all those player adjustments.”
So basically, if Miami don’t start winning eventually, the coach will likely be fired due to the high expectations. I don’t see what’s so cold about that, it’s reality.
Maybe he got colder in his later quotes…
“They haven’t had really an opportunity to get it all together,” he said. “They still need another couple weeks … to kind of figure out the roles and how they’re going to do it.”
Translation, give him some slack, don’t see this as cold.
Van Gundy is overly sensitive as usual, this is just Phil giving his opinion on current events in the league.
Sadly, Phil’s right here.
Look at it this way. Phil’s comments were intended to save Spo’s job. What he actually said is “players don’t go to Pat and blame the coach for your failure to perform’. Van would have realized that if he wasn’t so self absorbed.
SVG is a respectable and very good coach, it would be hard for him to reminisce back that situation with the Heat and Jackson brought it up. I think Stan should calm down a bit though.
Plus if Spoelstra is fired and Riley takes over, it’s a totally different situation. Spoelstra right now is confused on how to master mind an offense that has two dominant ball handlers a face up big man with only one ball and one posession at a time. Lebron and Wade’s game are reliant on dominating the basketball 90 percent of the time which in effect nullifies the threat of 2 of the big 3 since only one person handles the ball and completes the play most of the time.
SVG was doing a fine job during the season Riley fired him and took over. Riley wanted all the glory for himself as usual and saw that Shaq has the ability to bring them to the finals. He told SVG to take a personal leave and took over like a bully.
I used to like Lebron but I just figured he can have all the tools in the game but he lacks the most important aspect of a player, character.
My opinion at least.
van gundy is probaby right. it was innapropriate and ignorant for phil jackson to say those things.
that being said, jackson knows exactly what hes doing. theres a reason for him saying controversial things like this out to the public.
