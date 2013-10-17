Star Rookie Ben McLemore Gives A Tour Of His New House

Sacramento rookie Ben McLemore grew up in a tiny house in St. Louis, so small that it had only one bedroom. Now he’s living the dream in the NBA… with more closets than he had bedrooms growing up. Living just five minutes from the arena because as he says, “you never know what the vets are gonna have you doing,” McLemore is cherishing every moment. Check out a quick tour of his crib in this new episode of NBA Rooks.

