Our All-Star Soccer Squad Starring NBA Players

The games are similar, basketball and soccer. Both are contact sports with little protective equipment; both have goals (or baskets) on the two sides of the field (or court) where a player must put the ball in to score points. Both have situations where a costly turnover could quickly turn into a counterattack or fast-break and cost a team points. Both games require elite athleticism, and players from both sports get paid tons of money to play their game at an elite level.

That’s where the similarities end between soccer and basketball, but that hasn’t stopped us from compiling a full soccer team with NBA stars.

One sport plays 5-on-5, the other plays 11-on-11. One sport has rosters with multiple players who are 6-9 or bigger, while the other has rosters with multiple players who are shorter than 5-9.

Still, fans can’t help but wonder what star players would be like if they played in opposite sports. Fans have seen the videos of Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki kicking around and Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero comes from a family of basketball players.

Kobe Bryant grew up in Italy and is a huge soccer fan. LeBron James went to Brazil this summer to watch the World Cup final, and some fans have always wondered what if a freak athlete like Allen Iverson played soccer from the very beginning, like he did with hoops?

How good of a striker would The Answer have been? Would he have made the National Team? Would he have made baggy shorts and XXXL t-shirts popular among soccer fans? Would he have turned a generation of basketball hopefuls into MLS freaks?

Who knows, but for a hypothetical barbershop talk, let’s build an 18-man soccer squad of current NBA players.

THE NBA STARTING XI (4-1-3-2 formation)

Goal Keeper: Anthony Davis

This one is a no-brainer. Davis is a freak athlete who is 6-10 with a 7-6 wingspa. He also has the right amount of speed to be able to cover a 24-by-8 foot soccer goal. With those measurements, combined with his leaping ability, speed, and hands he should make an all-star hypothetical soccer goalie. Leading the league in blocks per game last season made this decision a lot easier, too.

Outside defenders: Tony Allen, Patrick Beverley

I know what you’re thinking, NBA fans: “These guys are too small. Why didn’t you pick Kwahi Leonard or Paul George?” But size does not exactly matter here; Brazil’s Dani Alves is one of the best right backs in the world and stands at about 5-8. Besides, I have other plans for George and Leonard.

What I want in my outside backs are guys who are great on-ball defenders, and who can act as pests; guys that just bug the hell out of the man across from them to the point where they can force easy turnovers and push the ball up the field. I couldn’t think of two bigger pests than Allen and Beverley. I might have to worry about red cards with these two, though.

Center Backs: Paul George, Kwahi Leonard

Anthony Davis and his ridiculous wingspan are in the goal while Beverley and Allen will force the ball inside or take it away. So at left and right center back, I’d like to have two more versatile defenders, but who are also bigger than my outside defenders and can guard multiple positions. Two guys who are great at defending on the ball, while also having the speed to chase down, catch up, and get in front of scoring threats if they are beat. Paul George and Kwahi Leonard are two guys who are both above 6-7, can head out crosses (probably) in case Beverley or Allen blow an assignment. Oh, and they can also do all of the things I just mentioned above on a basketball court, and hopefully on a soccer field, too.

This pair wouldn’t be on the field just for defensive purposes, either. They’d also be valuable joining the attack on a counter while acting as threats, or a decoy, on set pieces.

Central Defensive Midfielder: Eric Bledsoe

Bledsoe is a good enough offensive player and a good enough passer to get up the field, create some space and dish out assists. But as well as he can facilitate an offensive attack, he’s also a freak of an athlete with blazing speed, a ridiculous vertical, and he isn’t afraid to challenge a seven-footer on a dunk or block attempt. Bledsoe’s versatility will make him a valuable CDM on this make-believe team.

Click for the rest of the starting squad and our reserves…